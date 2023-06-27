Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Southeast Minnesota faces its eighth air quality alert this year

Smoke from Canadian wildfires can aggravate health conditions such as asthma and COPD.

Hazy Sky
Smoke from Canadian wild fires obscures the view of Sugar Loaf in Winona on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 5:39 PM

ROCHESTER — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for much of the state, including Southeast Minnesota, through Thursday night due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

It's the eighth air quality alert that has affected Southeast Minnesota this year — there have been 23 days of poor air quality in the region in 2023, according to the MPCA.

"What smoke really is is what we call an aerosol, and it means that tiny little particles are suspended in air," said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, an occupational medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic. "Unfortunately, those small particles can travel into our lungs, all the way down to the small spaces, and start to impede how our lungs function."

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the MPCA measured Rochester's air quality index at 134 for small particles, placing it in the unhealthy for sensitive groups, or orange, category. In a forecast update Tuesday afternoon, the MPCA predicts that the Rochester area's AQI will reach the unhealthy for all, or red, category this week.

Vanichkachorn said people with lung conditions, such as asthma or COPD, are most at risk for complications due to poor air quality.

"It can also include individuals like children, elderly who might not have as good of an immune system and pregnant women," Vanichkachorn said. "But while that is true, I also remind everyone that wildfire smoke is something that can affect everybody, not just those that have pre-existing medical conditions."

The MPCA's alert advises that people who have increased exposure to polluted air can also be impacted by the smoke, such as people who work outdoors, people without air conditioning who rely on open windows to cool their home and people without permanent shelter.

Short-term health impacts due to poor air quality, Vanichkachorn said, can include coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

"Wildfire smoke can also affect many other parts of our bodies," Vanichkachorn said. "Some people may experience stinging in their eyes or sore throat, headache, troubles with taste and smell and even fatigue."

Until the region's air quality improves, there are ways to reduce one's exposure to smoke. Limiting time outdoors is one step, and Vanichkachorn said closing windows and doors while indoors is helpful.

"Another thing that has been proven to be helpful actually are the use of air filters," he said. "Those can help decrease the amount of particulate matter in your home."

Face masks can also help protect people who are outside during poor air quality events, but Vanichkachorn said only certain kinds of masks are effective at blocking those minuscule particles that make up wildfire smoke.

"It's really only the N95 and N100 masks that are effective," Vanichkachorn said. "The typical masks that we might use on a day-to-day basis to, say, protect ourselves from dust while doing construction, or a cloth mask or even a wet cloth mask that some people have resorted to, they actually won't do anything good."

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
