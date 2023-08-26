6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Health

Southeast Minnesota native brings integrative chiropractic approach to Rochester

Nate Skare, a graduate of Chatfield High School, opened Skare Spine & Performance in May. His practice incorporates different types of treatments beyond traditional chiropractic adjustments.

Nate Skare
Nate Skare is a chiropractor and owner of Skare Spine & Performance. Skare is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 6:30 AM

ROCHESTER — When it comes to musculoskeletal injuries, pain and limited movement, sometimes the best treatment course involves getting back to the basics of movement.

"We're all born with these movement patterns, and you'll see babies move so perfect, and they have to to be able to move well," said Nate Skare, D.C. "We're basically ... reconnecting your brain to the muscles to recruit the muscles in the proper way."

This approach to physical rehabilitation, which taps into the core movement patterns that all humans develop in infancy as we learn to roll, crawl and walk, is called dynamic neuromuscular stabilization, and it is one of multiple techniques that Skare uses in his emerging chiropractic practice in Rochester, Skare Spine & Performance.

Find more news important to you

"Every appointment, basically, has some combination of chiropractic adjustments and then some soft tissue or myofascial release," Skare said. "And there's a couple of techniques that I've had a lot of training and experience with that no one else in Rochester does."

While Skare's practice has only been open since May, he's no stranger to Southeast Minnesota and sports injury. A native of Chatfield, Skare was a three-sport high school athlete and played football at Upper Iowa University. He sustained some "unique and weird sports injuries" during high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A chiropractor kind of figured out what was going on ... and he ended up being right," Skare said. "So that's what led me to start thinking along those lines (for my career)."

After receiving his chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn., setting up his practice — with an emphasis on integrative care — in his hometown area "just felt like the right decision."

"We're not just chasing pain," Skare said. "Pain is a symptom, it's not a diagnosis. Just because you have low back pain doesn't mean that your low back is what's causing pain — we got to figure out why you're having low back pain."

Nate Skare
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Former Chatfield star finds gratitude in lost career
Nate Skare is one of the top athletes that Chatfield High School has produced. He figured to earn a scholarship as a baseball player and maybe even have a professional career in the sport. But an injury changed all of those hopes and gave him new ones.
Sep 10, 2022
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

In addition to dynamic neuromuscular stabilization and chiropractic adjustments, Skare's treatment credentials also include dry needling, a therapy adjacent to acupuncture that targets muscle trigger points. While this integrative approach to chiropractic care and physical therapy is becoming more common among providers, Skare said the hardest part of starting his own practice is getting past the assumption that he only provides adjustments.

"It allows you to have more tools in your toolbox, essentially, to help people get better," Skare said of multidisciplinary treatment. "Because not everyone needs an adjustment."

Right now, Skare Spine & Performance is a one-man shop. Within the next year, Skare said he aims to hire an office manager. In the long term, he said he hopes to grow the practice by bringing other chiropractors under the Skare Spine & Performance umbrella.

"You're a high school athlete, we need to get you ready for Friday, or you're someone who (says) 'I just want to be able to walk and play with my grandkids again,' or anything in between, that's where we can really personalize care and rehab to you," Skare said.

Nate Skare
Nate Skare is a chiropractor and owner of Skare Spine & Performance. Skare is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Stewartville - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Three injured in Stewartville crash late Friday afternoon
2m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Zumbrota Ford - Steve Johnson
Members Only
Business
A year after a tight market, new and used vehicle sales have turned a corner in Southeast Minnesota
1h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Harmony map.png
Local
Two injured in Friday afternoon crash in Harmony
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Jeff Pieters column sig
Columns
Jeff Pieters: Police raid on a newspaper was awful. Where do readers stand?
1h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
Byron, Dover-Eyota girls soccer
Members Only
Prep
12 girls soccer players to watch in southeastern Minnesota in 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Century, John Marshall boys soccer
Members Only
Prep
12 boys soccer players to watch in southeastern Minnesota in 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
082623.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: A cross-up coming this fall for bowhunters
2h ago
 · 
By  John Weiss