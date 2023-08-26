Southeast Minnesota native brings integrative chiropractic approach to Rochester

ROCHESTER — When it comes to musculoskeletal injuries, pain and limited movement, sometimes the best treatment course involves getting back to the basics of movement.

"We're all born with these movement patterns, and you'll see babies move so perfect, and they have to to be able to move well," said Nate Skare, D.C. "We're basically ... reconnecting your brain to the muscles to recruit the muscles in the proper way."

This approach to physical rehabilitation, which taps into the core movement patterns that all humans develop in infancy as we learn to roll, crawl and walk, is called dynamic neuromuscular stabilization, and it is one of multiple techniques that Skare uses in his emerging chiropractic practice in Rochester, Skare Spine & Performance.

"Every appointment, basically, has some combination of chiropractic adjustments and then some soft tissue or myofascial release," Skare said. "And there's a couple of techniques that I've had a lot of training and experience with that no one else in Rochester does."

While Skare's practice has only been open since May, he's no stranger to Southeast Minnesota and sports injury. A native of Chatfield, Skare was a three-sport high school athlete and played football at Upper Iowa University. He sustained some "unique and weird sports injuries" during high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A chiropractor kind of figured out what was going on ... and he ended up being right," Skare said. "So that's what led me to start thinking along those lines (for my career)."

After receiving his chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn., setting up his practice — with an emphasis on integrative care — in his hometown area "just felt like the right decision."

"We're not just chasing pain," Skare said. "Pain is a symptom, it's not a diagnosis. Just because you have low back pain doesn't mean that your low back is what's causing pain — we got to figure out why you're having low back pain."

Sports Saturday Sports Q&A: Former Chatfield star finds gratitude in lost career Nate Skare is one of the top athletes that Chatfield High School has produced. He figured to earn a scholarship as a baseball player and maybe even have a professional career in the sport. But an injury changed all of those hopes and gave him new ones.

In addition to dynamic neuromuscular stabilization and chiropractic adjustments, Skare's treatment credentials also include dry needling, a therapy adjacent to acupuncture that targets muscle trigger points. While this integrative approach to chiropractic care and physical therapy is becoming more common among providers, Skare said the hardest part of starting his own practice is getting past the assumption that he only provides adjustments.

"It allows you to have more tools in your toolbox, essentially, to help people get better," Skare said of multidisciplinary treatment. "Because not everyone needs an adjustment."

Right now, Skare Spine & Performance is a one-man shop. Within the next year, Skare said he aims to hire an office manager. In the long term, he said he hopes to grow the practice by bringing other chiropractors under the Skare Spine & Performance umbrella.

"You're a high school athlete, we need to get you ready for Friday, or you're someone who (says) 'I just want to be able to walk and play with my grandkids again,' or anything in between, that's where we can really personalize care and rehab to you," Skare said.