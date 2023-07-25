Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Staffing proving a challenge for onsite EMTs at Olmsted County Fair

Fair board president Scott Schneider said he hoped to have medical responders at Graham Park all week.

Olmsted County Fair
A person rides a horse as barns are set up for the fair on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Graham Park Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 3:44 PM

ROCHESTER — As record heat is expected to settle in during the Olmsted County Fair this week, fair leaders are still trying to find emergency medical staff to be on site.

Olmsted County Fair Board President Scott Schneider said he and other fair organizers and board members are trying to find EMTs to be at Graham Park during bull riding, racing and a demolition derby.

In past years, EMTs from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, previously Gold Cross Ambulance, have been at Graham Park for some of the fair events.

Schneider said he had hoped to have EMTs at Graham Park for those events at least.

“We wanted them all week, but we were told there was no way to have anyone all week,” Schneider said.

Fair organizers contacted Mayo Clinic earlier this month to request on-site ambulance coverage for special events happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, said Paul Drucker, senior director of Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

“We are attempting to fill this request by finding off-duty staff who would be willing to volunteer to work these additional shifts,” Drucker said.

In case Mayo Ambulance isn’t able to provide on-site EMT coverage, Schneider and other board members are seeing whether another agency could help. Staffing is proving to be a challenge, he said.

“It’s become a problem everywhere, Mayo Clinic, other fire departments in small towns,” he said. “We can’t get anybody to commit right now.”

Schneider said fair organizers had hoped to have EMTs on site each day of the fair this week in part as a precaution due to the heat. For now, they’re continuing to work to find EMTs for the racing, demolition derby and bull riding events Friday through Sunday.

However, even if another agency is able to staff the request, they might not be able to transport a patient from Graham Park because the area is in the territory where Mayo Clinic Ambulance is licensed to operate by the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board.

“Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service is prepared to respond quickly to medical emergencies at the fairground,” Drucker said.

Schneider said Tuesday morning fair volunteers are still working to bring medical staff on site for the weekend.

As for the heat, Schneider noted that buildings at Graham Park have air conditioning including the indoor hockey rink at the Graham Arena Complex. A shaded tent has been set up at the beer garden and tables for people to sit under shade trees have been set up around the fairgrounds.

“We’re doing what we can to keep people cool and safe,” he said. “We obviously want it to be enjoyable for everybody.”

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
