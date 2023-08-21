Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

State AG's office continues Mayo Clinic billing investigation with Rochester listening session

The listening session in September follows last year's announcement that Attorney General Keith Ellison's office would investigate medical billing issues brought to light by the Post Bulletin.

Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. Ellison's office will hold a listening session in Rochester on Sept. 12, 2023 on medical billing.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 12:51 PM

ROCHESTER — As part of its investigation into Mayo Clinic's medical billing practices, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office will hold a listening session in Rochester next month.

The session begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Rochester Community and Technical College Heintz Center. Speakers can sign up in advance to speak during the session; the online sign-up form will be made available after Labor Day, per Monday's announcement.

The listening session's focus is on medical billing practices, which the AG's office began investigating in late 2022 following a Post Bulletin investigation that found that Mayo Clinic patients who qualified for financial assistance, often known as charity care, had been sued over their medical debt.

“The high cost of healthcare in Minnesota and across the country makes it tough enough to afford your life. Medical-billing practices that are aggressive, abusive, or deceptive also make it hard to live with the dignity, safety, and respect that everyone is entitled to,” Ellison said in a statement. “The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has long been concerned with medical billing and has acted for years to protect Minnesotans from abusive and deceptive practices. With recent reports in the media and from consumers that problems continue, we’re taking several steps to renew our focus on this longstanding concern.”

Another listening session is scheduled for Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Department of Revenue in St. Paul. An online form is available for Minnesotans who want to share their medical billing experiences to the state attorney general but cannot attend a listening session.

Ellison also announced Monday that his office will begin investigating Allina Health System's medical billing and access to care practices. In June, the New York Times reported that some Allina patients with medical debt had been denied non-emergency medical care.

Pierson Family
Health
They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them
Nonprofit hospitals must offer free or discounted care to eligible patients. But the Post Bulletin discovered that some patients sued by Mayo for unpaid medical bills didn't know this option existed.
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

"Denying patients needed care on the basis of medical debt harms every Minnesotan, whether or not they are Allina patients," Ellison said. "My office has heard from a good number of Allina patients who have shared their own upsetting stories of being denied care for this reason. I continue to encourage people who have experienced or are familiar with these practices to keep contacting my office so we can determine the scope of the problem and whether any laws or agreements have been broken."

During the 2023 legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that requires health systems to be more proactive in advertising and providing charity care to eligible patients. Eligibility for charity care varies by hospital.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
