Student initiative leads to on-campus naloxone training at UMR

ROCHESTER — A group of about 25 University of Minnesota Rochester students and staff spent their Friday afternoons learning about naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and how to give naloxone to someone experiencing an overdose.

It's something third-year UMR student Hannah McMillin brought to campus after she attended a naloxone training last summer.

"I just realized this is sort of a unique population that's going to be more interested in something like this because we're all health science students or health professional students," McMillin said. "And this is an issue that, many of my peers, we grew up with. This was sort of the world we were brought into with this crisis."

During the hour-long training class coordinated through the Steve Rummler HOPE Network, Derek Krueger spoke about the opioid epidemic and how it is worsening. Krueger is the program manager of community training at Doc's Recovery House in Rochester.

"Going to an opiate overdose call was rare when I started in the late 2000s and early 2010s," said Krueger, who began working as a paramedic in 2008. "It was just very rare, and now it's very common, just around here."

Opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. have risen dramatically over the past few years. In 2021, 978 people died from opioid overdoses in Minnesota.

"We don't know if that's related to COVID, we don't know if that's related to just the cheap and easy ability to get fentanyl, which is a synthetic opiate. ... But the reality is, we're facing a crisis."

Krueger and Michael Lockard, senior peer recovery specialist at Doc's Recovery House, covered the signs of an opioid overdose. Students shouted out a few of them: The person is sleepy or unconscious, is not breathing or is breathing slowly and has a low pulse rate.

"They'll have very small, pinpoint pupils that are unresponsive to light," Lockard said. "And then skin discoloration due to lack of oxygen."

"Generally, nail beds are a great place to look," Krueger added. "You got someone unconscious, if you've got a person of color, sometimes it's hard to tell because they wouldn't readily show (discoloration) as someone like myself who will just turn blue. Nail beds, on the eyes, on the lips, all good places to look for some of that lack of oxygenation."

The major risk of death during an opioid overdose is the inability to breathe, Krueger said, and two bystander actions can help save an overdosing person's life: giving rescue breaths and administering naloxone. Krueger and Lockard covered how to safely give rescue breaths to an unconscious person and how to give the medication through an intramuscular injection or through a nasal spray such as Narcan, which will soon be available over the counter following a recent FDA approval.

Naloxone more readily binds to the same receptors in the brain that opioids do and will kick opioids off those receptors, helping the person breathe properly again.

Throughout the training, Kruger repeated a few main takeaways. He said that calling 911 right away is important, as naloxone's effects wear off after 30 to 90 minutes, and that administering naloxone will not hurt a person in the event that they aren't having an opioid overdose.

"You're never going to hurt someone who's unconscious by giving naloxone," Krueger said.

While naloxone can be obtained at pharmacies and for free through local Naloxone Access Points, participants at Friday's training picked up naloxone kits containing three small vials of naloxone, three intramuscular needles, a pair of gloves, alcohol wipes, a breathing barrier and an instruction card. Fentanyl test strips were also available to take.

"These tragedies are hard to process and understand, and it always helps to have something that you can actually do," McMillin said. "And this is a really easy way."

For Alisia Hull, a freshman in the early assurance physician assistant master’s degree program, the training was an opportunity to learn about naloxone and start carrying a kit. Hull said she's interested in emergency medicine and getting certified as an emergency medical technician.

"I just thought it was something I could do like right now as a freshman, because I still have four more years in the program," Hull said. "And it's something I can do now to help people."

In addition to showing people how to use naloxone in an emergency situation, Krueger said the training also helps by addressing stigma around the medication.

"There's a lot of stigma around naloxone, especially from the health care side, looking into it as an enabling factor to continue use, when all of the science just kind of points to the opposite of that," Krueger said. "What it does do is it allows people the opportunity to keep breathing and have that ability to find a treatment source or find some way of getting moving into a place of recovery."

