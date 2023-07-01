The Gables marks its 40th year serving women battling addiction, mental health issues

ROCHESTER — In 1982, June Davis had an idea. Davis, a floral designer and Rochester native, had just returned from Minneapolis, where she was in treatment for alcoholism.

"(She) was really able to get restabilized and refocused and came back to the Rochester community very enthusiastic and fired up about the value of recovery and the importance of access, particularly for women," said Ken Roberts, chief clinical officer for NUWAY Alliance. "Very early, like less than a year of her recovery, she decided she was going to open a treatment center."

Davis achieved her goal in 1983 when The Gables, a residential treatment center for women facing addiction, opened in the renovated Gray Gables Mansion on 5th Street in Rochester. The initial deal with the city of Rochester stipulated that the Davis family had to live on the premises.

"They raised two children there who grew up in the basement of The Gables while it was becoming the first program of its sorts in Rochester for treating women," Roberts said. "What it really established from the outset was that emphasis on being a safe space that would provide dignity and respect."

Forty years later, The Gables has continued its legacy as a place where women can seek care for substance use and mental health struggles. In 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Davis and co-owner Nancy Stofferahn sold The Gables to NUWAY Alliance, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that provides inpatient and outpatient recovery services in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

At that time, The Gables only had two clients in the 30-bed medium-intensity residential treatment facility, Roberts said.

"COVID started, and nobody wanted to be in residential treatment, and not a whole lot of people wanted to work in it, either," Roberts said. "So that was a challenging time to make that transition."

Just a week before Davis' death in December 2020, Roberts said he was able to tell her that The Gables was full once again.

The Gray Gables Mansion on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Rochester. The Gables, acquired in 2020 by NUWAY Alliance, has been operating in Rochester for forty years as a substance use treatment center for women. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Now, The Gables is consistently at near or full capacity, with clients receiving co-occuring substance use and mental health treatments during their stay. The latest challenge is helping clients whose symptoms worsened amid the pandemic.

"The pandemic stopped a lot of things. It prevented people from getting the appropriate services they needed," said Erin Bachman, program manager at The Gables. "But it didn't stop addiction. It didn't stop mental health. And that's what we're seeing right now."

'A snapshot' in women's lives

Monique Bourgeois, chief community relations officer for NUWAY Alliance. Contributed / NUWAY Alliance

Alcohol use is the leading reason why Minnesotans seek substance use treatment, said Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Alliance's chief community relations officer.

"Marijuana use and methamphetamine use round out the top three," Bourgeois said.

A typical day for a client at The Gables begins at 8:30 a.m. One of the first events of each weekday is a psychoeducational lecture.

"There'll be provided information from a doctor, a therapist, motivational speaker, and it's solely focused on recovery, mental health, wellness, nutrition," Bachman said. "There's lots of different topics that we bring to clients."

Structured programming lasts until 2 p.m. on weekdays, Bachman said. Twice a week, clients can also attend mental health groups in addition to the care provided by The Gables' nursing and counseling staff.

"Clients focus on coping, change, life skills, difficult emotions, relapse aftercare — all of these components go into addressing that need of, 'All right, what are those skills that I'm going to need to incorporate in my life for beyond here?'" Bachman said.

That focus on what comes next is critical. After their stay at The Gables — which can last between 30 to 90 days — Bachman said many clients continue their recovery process in an intensive outpatient program, and some move into sober housing. Whatever their path may be, Bachman said residential treatment is only "a snapshot" in their lives.

"Treatment isn't designed to be your forever," Bachman said.

A large meeting room in The Gables, a medium-intensity residential treatment center for women in Rochester. Contributed / NUWAY Alliance and Ryan Brown

Like the treatment itself, the transition out of treatment is a very individual, client-centered process, Roberts said. Clients needs could encompass continuing their education, re-entering the workforce or mending relationships with their children or other family members.

"Part of our requirements by licensure, but just also as the fabric of providing good, integrated care, is working with whatever an individual has identified as important in their life," Roberts said. "Whether that's family of origin or it's identified family, we do as much as we can to try and involve them in the treatment process while they're with us."

The Gables is situated in a residential neighborhood just a few blocks from downtown Rochester, which "100%" helps clients feel connected to the community during their treatment, Bachman said.

"They can walk right down to the Mayo, they can walk right down to Olmsted Medical Center, they can walk right down to a meeting," Bachman said. "Rochester is such a rich community when it comes to being recovery-focused."

Addressing barriers

While the severity of the COVID pandemic has waned, its effects on people's lives persist.

"A lot of people were traumatized by the pandemic for a variety of reasons, whether it be their own experience with COVID and sickness, or loss of people that they love and care about," Bourgeois said. "We are now starting to see individuals coming out and starting to get care for those issues."

Because COVID-19 interrupted or delayed care for many, clients are often coming in with higher acuity needs. Bachman said her continuing mission at The Gables is eliminating barriers and bridging gaps in order to connect clients with the resources that they need before, during and after treatment.

"When we think of that moment from when somebody decides, 'All right, you know what, I need help,' that's a very small amount of time," Bachman said. "We might not be able to cure everything ... but how is it I can assist you in that right to self-determination?"

The underlying message for future of The Gables and the women it serves, for Bourgeois, is hope.

"There is help out there, and people do get well from substance use disorder and mental health issues," she said. "There are millions of people across the country in long-term recovery from these issues, and so there is hope."