99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Tick-borne disease on the rise in Minnesota, other northern states

Common symptoms of babesiosis include fever, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

LIFE-HEALTH-TICKS-DISEASE-DMT
Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, is endemic in 10 U.S. states including Minnesota, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Contributed / Dreamstime / TNS
By Hunter Boyce
Today at 6:30 AM

Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, is endemic in 10 U.S. states, according to a March report by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parasitic disease primarily occurs within the Northeast and Midwest. As cases continue to rise in several states, the CDC has advised for an increase in tick prevention messaging and traveler risk awareness.

“During 2011–2019, U.S. babesiosis incidence significantly increased in northeastern states,” the CDC reported. “Three states (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) that were not considered to have endemic babesiosis had significantly increasing incidences and reported case counts similar to or higher than those in the seven states with known endemic transmission.”

Babesiosis is now considered endemic in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“During 2011-2019, a total of 16,456 cases of babesiosis were reported to CDC by 37 states, including 16,174 (98.2%) reported from the 10 states included in this analysis,” the CDC reported. While babesiosis can range from eliciting severe symptoms to being completely asymptomatic, certain patients can experience complications such as thrombocytopenia, renal failure, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Common symptoms of babesiosis include fever, muscle pain, joint pain and headache.

The worst symptoms of the parasitic disease, however, are often the result of blood transfusions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Babesia is transmissible via blood transfusion, and persons who acquire babesiosis through contaminated blood have been shown to have significantly worse health outcomes and a higher risk for death than do those who acquire the disease from a tick bite,” the CDC reported.

“Currently, the FDA recommends blood donation screening for babesiosis in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Babesiosis risk in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont is comparable to that in the northeastern and midwestern states where babesiosis has been considered endemic, and FDA guidance recommends blood donor screening for Babesia infection in those states. Ongoing evaluation of both tickborne and transfusion transmission risks in states that border those with endemic transmission is important for the evaluation and evolution of babesiosis blood screening policy.”

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What To Read Next
Winona Health 125 years logo
Health
Winona Health hosts free caregiving connection event in April
March 23, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dr Puffer GPX.jpg
Health
Inviting In Humor While Maneuvering OCD with Peter Scobas
March 21, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Bryan Piatt
20230321_115759.jpg
Health
Olmsted Medical Center to show off its new rehabilitation center next week
March 21, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
image3.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Stewartville girl gets her dream birthday cake
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Smoak BBQ
Exclusive
Business
A growing restaurant hub can be found around Rochester’s West Circle Drive
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Spring Grove huddles during a timeout.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove's quest for state title falls short in Class A semifinals
March 24, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
20230321_121252.jpg
Business
Jersey Mike's to double its Med City presence with second Rochester location
March 24, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger