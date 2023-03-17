UMR students register 150-plus potential Be the Match donors for Ari

ROCHESTER — A student group at the University of Minnesota Rochester helped 154 people register for Be the Match, surpassing their original goal of 50 sign-ups and adding more people to the pool of potential donors for those in need of marrow transplants.

Be the Match, also known as the National Marrow Donor Program, manages a directory of potential blood stem cell and bone marrow donors. After providing basic health information and submitting a cheek swab for testing, registrants could be contacted as a potential match for a patient needing a donation.

While the new registrants could be matched with anyone needing a donation, special attention was given to one person in need: Ari Chambers-Baltz, a 1-year-old from Carbondale, Illinois.

Ari's grandmother, Susan Chambers, helped the three student representatives from UMR's Pre-Professional Club and Community Engagement Club register potential donors at the drive on Thursday.

"What Ari has is hyper IgM syndrome," said Chambers, a retired Mayo Clinic nurse. "Basically one out of one million boys get it, so it is very rare, and they don't have the immune system to fight off infections. Typically, these kids pass away by the time they're 30. They're in and out of the hospital either with lung infections or another virus they can't fight off."

Right now, Ari lives in isolation to protect him from falling ill. Chambers and her husband, a retired Mayo physician, will isolate for a week before driving 10 hours from Rochester to Carbondale to help Ari's parents care for him.

"My husband does two weeks, and I do two weeks at a time," Chambers said. "He's just so fun, and he's growing and he's developing — he's all caught up with all of his developmental stages."

Ari's condition can be cured through a marrow transplant. Once a donor is identified, Chambers said Ari will receive his transplant at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and isolate in the hospital for 100 days.

"Ari will acquire the immune system of his donor along with their blood type," Chambers said. "It's pretty special when you think about it."

But one crucial step still remains for Ari and millions of other patients across the country: finding a suitable donor. Out of the 39 million donors currently registered through Be the Match, none have been matched with Ari.

Chambers has spent the past few weeks traveling to different Be the Match drives at Bethel University, Gustavus Adolphus College and UMR. Next week, she'll assist with a donor registration drive at Rochester Community and Technical College.

"The volunteers and the students that are so willing to sign up, it's inspirational," she said. "It really does take a village, you know, and somebody out there hopefully is a match for Ari."

Potential donors are eligible to join the registry if they are between the ages of 18 and 40, live in the U.S. or Puerto Rico and meet the program's health guidelines. For donors who are matched with a patient, 85% will donate peripheral blood stem cells in a nonsurgical procedure. The other 15% will donate bone marrow.

"Be the Match pays for everything," Chambers said. "There is no cost to the donor. They cover everything, even if it's dog sitting, they cover that."

In-person drives aren't the only way to join the registry. Potential registrants can fill out their information and request a cheek swab kit through Be the Match's website at my.bethematch.org .