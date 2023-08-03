Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Valley Medical pain and addiction clinic moves to new Rochester location

Valley Medical and Wellness, which treats clients with chronic issues like back or neck pain and substance addictions, opened the doors in their new location at 3224 Sixth Ave. NE on Aug. 1, 2023.

20230801_134616.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A chronic pain and addiction clinic — Valley Medical and Wellness — has a new Rochester home.

Valley Medical, which treats clients with chronic issues like back or neck pain and substance addictions, opened the doors in their new location at 3224 Sixth Ave. NE on Aug. 1, 2023. That is tucked in next to Business Computer Solutions and across East Circle Drive Northeast from the CMX Chateau movie theater.

Valley Medical, which opened a Rochester clinic in 2020, previously shared a building at 25 16th St. NE with the Recovery is Happening organization.

“Both of us needed more space, so that got us looking for a new freestanding location,” wrote Michael Miller of Valley Medical. “Our new clinic is larger than the space we had before, so we have more space to work (including a dedicated clinic lab), bigger rooms for patients, and a bigger and better lobby space.”

The clinic offers “a multi-therapy approach” for those experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches and other chronic pain conditions. The clinic’s addiction treatment programs include therapies and support to help with dependence on opioids and other pain pills, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, heroin and alcohol.

Clinic leaders believe this new address will give a boost to its four-person Rochester team.

“Our new Rochester clinic provides more space and improved facilities to help us treat both our existing Rochester patients as well as new patients in the area. We look forward to bringing our services to even more patients in and around Rochester,” Valley Medical CEO and co-founder Dr. Ashwin George wrote in a statement about the opening of the new location.

Minnesota-based Valley Medical also has clinics in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Woodbury and Bemidji.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
