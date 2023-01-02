99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 2
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wabasha hospital plans to revamp long-term care unit with federal funding

Using funds earmarked by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital will assess what upgrades its 100-bed long-term care unit needs.

st-elizabeths-outpatient-pharmacy-wabasha.jpg
Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha, Minnesota.
Contributed / Gundersen Health System
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
January 02, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — A regional health care system will use $250,000 in earmarked federal funding to evaluate and plan for upgrades in the long-term care unit at Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced funding for several projects in Southeast Minnesota on Dec. 22.

Root, Jim 20200804 01.jpg
Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics Administrator Jim Root

"What I love about this process is getting to work with community leaders to bring their ideas to fruition. These projects are going to be transformational for Rochester, Austin, and the surrounding communities,” Smith said in a statement. "From health care to housing, clean energy, and workforce development, these investments are going to make a real, positive impact on people’s lives."

The funding allocated to St. Elizabeth's, in particular, will cover the hospital's assessment for future upgrades and modernization in the long-term care unit. Jim Root, hospital administrator, said the Wabasha hospital is currently licensed for 100 long-term care beds. Additionally, St. Elizabeth's operates a home health program and has 36 assisted living apartments.

"Our senior population is going to grow and expand," Root said. "We want to evaluate our current systems to make sure that we're able to care for the senior population in the right setting at the right time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Root said the funding will help St. Elizabeth's evaluate community needs and create a plan for upgrades and renovations. He anticipates this period will last through 2023.

While it's yet to be determined what specific changes are in store for the long-term care unit, Root said he expects to see some emphasis on memory care capacity.

"We currently have a dementia unit, but then this would look to — through the evaluation process — expand to serve the population of seniors in a memory care setting that would be more conducive to supporting that level of care," Root said.

Once a modernization plan has been sketched out, Root said the hospital will apply for additional funding to bring those renovations to fruition.

"I think if we're able to expand (with) additional memory care, it would be very beneficial to our community," Root said. "Our goal is to help enrich the health of our community, and we feel by continuing to serve our senior population, we're able to do that nicely."

Other area recipients of federal funds include Riverland Community College, Rochester's District Energy System, the Hormel Institute and Zumbro Valley Health Center.

Related Topics: HEALTHWABASHA-KELLOGG
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Austin map.png
Local
Austin woman dead after apparent hit-and-run Friday night
The Austin Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the incident.
January 02, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Al and Ron Akkerman - mower swcd honorees 2022.jpg
Local
'Make sure the soil is taken care of': Mower County brothers recognized for soil, water conservation efforts
Brothers Al and Ron Akkerman have been farming in Mower County for more than three decades. They have installed two berms on their farmland that capture rainwater and prevent excess runoff.
January 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Silver Lake
Local
2023 Look Ahead: Silver Lake plans still a work in progress
Dredging, dam modification and pedestrian amenities remain under consideration as city opts not to ask for legislative funding next year.
January 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Stay at Home Gary.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester native is animated about his passion
It takes Gary Rysavy up to 10 hours and 20 layers of video to recreate live versions of 20-second cartoon scenes.
January 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed