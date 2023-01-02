Wabasha hospital plans to revamp long-term care unit with federal funding

WABASHA — A regional health care system will use $250,000 in earmarked federal funding to evaluate and plan for upgrades in the long-term care unit at Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced funding for several projects in Southeast Minnesota on Dec. 22.

Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics Administrator Jim Root

"What I love about this process is getting to work with community leaders to bring their ideas to fruition. These projects are going to be transformational for Rochester, Austin, and the surrounding communities,” Smith said in a statement. "From health care to housing, clean energy, and workforce development, these investments are going to make a real, positive impact on people’s lives."

The funding allocated to St. Elizabeth's, in particular, will cover the hospital's assessment for future upgrades and modernization in the long-term care unit. Jim Root, hospital administrator, said the Wabasha hospital is currently licensed for 100 long-term care beds. Additionally, St. Elizabeth's operates a home health program and has 36 assisted living apartments.

"Our senior population is going to grow and expand," Root said. "We want to evaluate our current systems to make sure that we're able to care for the senior population in the right setting at the right time."

Root said the funding will help St. Elizabeth's evaluate community needs and create a plan for upgrades and renovations. He anticipates this period will last through 2023.

While it's yet to be determined what specific changes are in store for the long-term care unit, Root said he expects to see some emphasis on memory care capacity.

"We currently have a dementia unit, but then this would look to — through the evaluation process — expand to serve the population of seniors in a memory care setting that would be more conducive to supporting that level of care," Root said.

Once a modernization plan has been sketched out, Root said the hospital will apply for additional funding to bring those renovations to fruition.

"I think if we're able to expand (with) additional memory care, it would be very beneficial to our community," Root said. "Our goal is to help enrich the health of our community, and we feel by continuing to serve our senior population, we're able to do that nicely."

Other area recipients of federal funds include Riverland Community College, Rochester's District Energy System, the Hormel Institute and Zumbro Valley Health Center.