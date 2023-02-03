Well water testing clinic in St. Charles highlights nitrates as a public health issue

ST. CHARLES — Dozens of private well owners from five counties filed through the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday to learn more about a resource they use daily: water from their private wells.

During the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic, private well owners in the area could bring in a sample of their drinking water to be tested for nitrates and chlorides. Volunteers — many of them active or retired geological experts — ran 119 tests for chloride and nitrate concentrations in each sample and spoke with well owners about their results.

The testing clinic was an opportunity that Jeff Broberg, a geologist and cofounder of MNWOO, said is easy yet critical for private well owners to keep tabs on their well water quality, especially since nitrate and chloride contamination can't be detected by the naked eye, smell or taste.

"It's cheap to know, and it's cheap to protect yourself," Broberg said.

And in this particular part of the state, the need for well water testing is pertinent. High nitrate levels contribute to certain health concerns, and during Thursday's clinic, 16% of samples had nitrate levels at or above 10 milligrams per liter, which is the Minnesota Department of Health's threshold for an unhealthy level of nitrates in drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Western Winona County has some of the worst groundwater in the state for high nitrate levels and high pesticide levels," Broberg said, citing the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's groundwater studies in Southeast Minnesota. "In western Winona and eastern Olmsted County, there's about 10 townships where between 10% and 55% of the households are drinking water above the health risk limit."

A public health measure

Nitrate contamination in groundwater and other waterways has long been considered to be an agricultural and environmental issue — the source of nitrate pollution often stems back to fertilizer runoff from cropland. Because water tends to drain quickly through the region's limestone-laced karst geology, fewer particles like chlorides and nitrates get filtered out before entering a water source, amplifying the above-ground effects of fertilizer, pesticide and road salt use.

Drinking water with a nitrate level at or above 10 mg/L is linked to several health issues, particularly for pregnant women and young infants. According to the MDH, high nitrate consumption can cause "blue baby syndrome," a sometimes serious condition that affects how well the blood carries oxygen. In adults, high nitrate levels can affect their heart rate and blood pressure, said Bruce Olsen, a clinic volunteer and retired geologist who worked for MDH's Community Public Water Supply Unit.

"The other thing is, if it's greater than three parts per million (3 mg/L), then it means there is an indication that land use is impacting your well water," Olsen said. "It could be septic systems, it could be putting too much of your own lawn fertilizer on, or it could be farm fields."

It's an issue Broberg knows all too well. When he bought his Wabasha County farm in 1986, he tested his private well water and found that the nitrates measured at 8 ppm. About four years ago, that number was up to 20 ppm.

"For decades, it was higher every time I tested it, so it's not a static thing," Broberg said.

Private well water samples are lined up in a queue for testing at the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic at the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

For those who have high nitrates in their well water, a point-of-use water treatment system attached to their kitchen sink can be a very effective solution. Broberg's system costs him about $1 a day.

While cost-effective solutions to the problem exist, treating the issue as an agricultural one, Broberg said, has historically come with some resistance from rural well owners, who often farm or work adjacent to farming themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's really influenced our operations," Broberg said. "When we started (MNWOO), it's a bunch of geologists and hydrologists, and we were visiting about how to prevent the contamination ... but what we found is people don't like that narrative, because it seems as though you're trying to blame someone."

While water contamination is both an environmental and health issue, the emphasis on the health aspect has resonated more with Southeast Minnesotans.

"We only care about the water at your kitchen sink and your family's health," Broberg said.

Processing particulates

Paid with cookies and pizza, 15 volunteers spent their Thursday afternoon running water quality tests and speaking with well owners about the importance of regular well monitoring.

After each well owner filled out an information sheet and transferred their water sample into a labeled vial, Jen Wahls and Calvin Alexander tested each sample, one by one, for its chloride concentration through a chemical process called titration. Alexander, a University of Minnesota professor emeritus of geology, poured some of the sample water into a smaller vial. He added a reagent that turned the sample yellow. Alexander then measured the chloride concentration by adding a second chemical — the number of drops added before the sample changed color again revealed the level of chlorides in the water.

Calvin Alexander, a University of Minnesota professor emeritus of geology, runs a titration test to measure the amount of chloride in a water sample at the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic at the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Next, volunteers used two spectrophotometers to measure the sample's nitrate concentration using ultraviolet light.

"It reads the absorptive quality of that water sample with respect to the calibration of nitrates," said Paul Wotzka, a hydrologist and MNWOO cofounder. "The machine actually transfers that wavelength into a milligram-per-liter level of nitrates."

After a sample had been tested for chlorides and nitrates, a volunteer had a conversation with each well owner about their results, including their options for water treatment systems if their nitrate levels are too high. The group also gave out a limited number of lab testing kits. Well owners could use those to further test their water supply for arsenic and bacterial contamination.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a health measure, Olsen said well owners should make testing their water a regular practice.

"It's sort of like getting your blood pressure checked every now and then," Olsen said. "It's the same thing with well water — what might you be drinking that could impact your health?"

Calvin Alexander, a University of Minnesota professor emeritus of geology, runs a titration test to measure the amount of chloride in a water sample at the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic at the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Well owners fill out information about their water sources at the Minnesota Well Owners Organization's free well water testing clinic at the St. Charles Community Center on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin