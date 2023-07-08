What causes ozone alerts in the Rochester area, and what are the health risks?

ROCHESTER — This summer, smoke from wildfires in Canada has impacted air quality in Minnesota. The fine particles carried from those fires on the wind can impact Minnesotans' health.

But there is another type of air pollutant that has caused issues this summer: ground-level ozone. In 2023, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued four air quality alerts due to ozone over eight days, and all of those alerts have included Southeast Minnesota.

"We typically have maybe one or two ozone alerts every summer," said David Brown, an MPCA air quality meteorologist. "There have been some summers where we haven't had any."

Ozone is a gas that forms when certain pollutants chemically react in the atmosphere under sunny, warm conditions. Those precursor pollutants, Brown said, include volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, which are often produced by power plants, vehicles, factories and other types of engines.

"These reactions require sunlight and warm temperatures, and so that's why we typically see ozone form in the summer months and during the afternoon hours when we have sunny skies, light winds, lower humidity in warmer temperatures," Brown said.

Brown said he and his MPCA colleagues believe Canadian wildfire smoke is one reason why there have been more ozone alerts this year. Along with fine particulate matter, wildfires release volatile organic compounds such as formaldehyde, which readily converts into ozone, Brown said.

"We think that even after the wildfire smoke clears, there's probably enough of those VOCs around from the wildfire smoke to help increase ozone," Brown said. "We've seen the highest ozone levels since 2012."

But wildfire smoke likely isn't the only factor, as the MPCA's first air quality alert for ozone in 2023 was issued in April, before Canadian wildfire smoke became an issue for Minnesotans.

Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Jessica Carr. Contributed / Jessica Carr

"It might be the drier air," Brown said. "There might be more pollutants around just given the current situation post-COVID. ... We're seeing consumption and travel and things start to rebound from the dip in 2020. We might be seeing more (emissions) from more vehicle traffic and manufacturing and consumers' energy use."

Regardless of where ozone's ingredients come from, the resulting recipe can cause short- and long-term health effects. Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Jessica Carr said ozone can irritate the respiratory system and cause muscles in one's airway to tighten.

"That's why, for ozone, one of the most common symptoms is shortness of breath or wheezing," Carr said. "It can also make people ... have a cough or a sore throat or scratchy voice."

People with pre-existing lung issues, such as asthma and COPD, can be more vulnerable to ozone, as are people who work, play or exercise outside.

"We really think about children as the population that's at the greatest risk, and that's for a couple of reasons," Carr said. "One, especially in the summer, they want to be outside playing and running around, and so they're breathing a lot. But it's mainly because their lungs are still developing — even into adolescence, our lungs are still developing. Because of that developmental stage, young kinds and even older kids are more susceptible to those effects."

Older adults, whose lungs are less resilient, can also suffer from short-term health effects from ozone, Carr said.

"We really observe symptoms in all people," Carr said. "All people are susceptible to experiencing these symptoms, and so nobody is immune to it."

Chronic exposure to ozone can have long-term impacts, Carr said, such as the development of asthma or worsening existing respiratory conditions.

"And there's some evidence, in the short and the long term, that inflammation in your lungs makes you more susceptible to infection in your lungs," she said.

To reduce exposure to ozone on those air quality alert days, staying inside is one tool.

"I haven't seen anything that suggests that ozone will get into indoor spaces and degrade indoor air quality," Brown said. "I think because ozone needs that sunlight — it is a very unstable molecule — if it gets inside, it will break down pretty quickly."

If you have to spend time outdoors, ozone follows a predictable pattern, Brown said, where it accumulates in the afternoon and into the evening. Brown said exercising or running errands outdoors on ozone alert days is best in the morning before noon and in the evening after about 8 to 9 p.m.

Dialing back the intensity of your outdoor exercise, like walking instead of running, is an option, Carr said.

"Take it easy, and the most important thing is just trust your body, pay attention to your body," Carr said. "If you're feeling symptoms, slow down, and if they don't stop, then reach out to a health care provider."

Face masks don't filter out gases like ozone, Carr said, so the MDH does not recommend wearing them on high ozone days.

Another option is cutting back on pollution-emitting activities, such as running a lawnmower or burning a backyard bonfire.

"Ozone forms so quickly and locally," Carr said. "It's really, for ourselves and for our neighbors, one thing that we can do is not create more pollution."

Brown said he and two other air quality meteorologists at the MPCA make air quality forecasts each day, and the MPCA updates Minnesota's current air quality readings on its website and through the AirNow app multiple times each day.

"There's lots of tools with lots of data and resources out there that we can use to make predictions," Brown said. "And we try to make predictions for the next day, and then two days out from the current day."