What it looks like living with Multiple Sclerosis

ROCHESTER — May Ling Kopecky makes art to share how she feels — literally.

Her life-size self portrait, “Multiple Sclerosis and My Body,” depicts one of her legs as orange and crystalline, truncated in the middle. It depicts the risk her multiple sclerosis poses for falls. Her other leg is depicted in wavy lines of graphite conveying the feeling of numbness she experiences.

Kopecky uses her art to help people understand and imagine parts of what it feels like to have her chronic illness.

MS is called an “invisible illness” because its symptoms don’t always show for others to see. Although she was diagnosed at age 15, she recalls experiencing symptoms as young as age 13 when she began feeling a buzzing sensation in her neck and spine when she would tilt her head.

At age 15, she experienced tremors so bad that other people would notice. An MRI confirmed an MS diagnosis.

At that age, it was for her to find understanding. In addition to adapting to a lifelong illness, she often met doubt when telling others about her condition. Disbelief, dismissal or suggestions that it might be something else were so persistent, Kopecky sometimes even doubted her own condition despite a medical diagnosis.

Kopecky said for a while she didn’t talk about her illness because of shame and embarrassment. The reactions she got told her somehow she shouldn’t have it, didn’t have it or something else must be wrong.

Eventually, she learned not to let other people define the reality of her situation.

“I really, over the years, learned to advocate for myself,” she said.

Pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis is a rare condition, accounting for about 3% of MS diagnosis, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Kopecky received a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Minnesota and a master's of fine arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Currently, she works in the Learning Center and Accessibility Services department at MCAD. She has been treated at Mayo Clinic since she was a teen.

As a student, Kopecky was encouraged in artistic abilities, but she recalled one teacher asked her what she wanted to say using art.

She did a series of paintings of her MRI scans called “Proof of Illness.”

“For me, seeing those scars in my brain was validating,” she said.

Kopecky said she feels fortunate to get treatment right away and has been able to build her life around MS. She said she hopes her art helps people understand the illness and that others with MS find understanding in her work and other places.

“I want to share with young people with MS that they’re not alone and that you can still do so much,” she said.

Working with young people at MCAD, she has found more awareness that people might have conditions that affect their day-to-day-day lives. Social media has also helped people find support from around the world. However, understanding from their peers and classmates is important too, she added.

“Young people who look healthy can still be experiencing a chronic illness even if you can’t see it,” she said.

With her art, she said she hopes maybe it’s a little more visible.