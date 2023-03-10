What you should know about rising rates of colorectal cancer in young adults: A Mayo Clinic doctor explains

ROCHESTER — A study recently published by the American Cancer Society found some good and bad news when it comes to colorectal cancer.

The good news is the rate of colorectal cancer incidence, or diagnosis, has decreased by 46% between 1985 to 2019. The bad news? From 2011 to 2019, colorectal cancer rates increased by 1.9% each year in adults under the age of 55.

"Overall, I would call this pretty baffling," said Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, oncologist and leader of the Gastrointestinal Cancers Program at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Phoenix, Arizona. "It's actually pretty significant."

Also Read





Here are five takeaways from this news.

1. The share of colorectal cancer patients under age 55 has grown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study, " Colorectal cancer statistics, 2023 ," published March 1, 2023, in American Cancer Society Journals, estimates that about 153,020 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 52,550 will die due to the disease. It's the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

While colorectal cancer diagnosis and mortality rates have declined, as a whole, over the past few decades, the study shows that colorectal cancer diagnoses are becoming more common in people under the age of 55. In 1995, 11% of colorectal cancer patients were younger than 55. As of 2019, 20% of patients are in that age group.

"That's certainly a significant increase in colon cancer in this younger patient population," Bekaii-Saab said. "We are seeing patients as young as 23, 24 — mostly in the 30s and the 40s presenting."

2. Several things could be behind this increase.

Bekaii-Saab said there are multiple factors that could be behind this rise in diagnoses. One is reduced movement and exercise.

"A lot of these younger folks with colon cancer are of a generation that tends to be less active, less engaged in physical activities," he said. "They're not as physically active as the prior generation."

Foods that are high in fat and sugar, which have become more prevalent in American diets, also play a role.

"That has really picked up over the last 30, 40 years, and now we're starting to see a lot of this translating into an increased risk for developing cancer," Bekaii-Saab said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the foods people consume have an effect on their gut microbiome. Bekaii-Saab said many bacteria in our gastrointestinal system are beneficial, but an off-balance or weakened microbiome can have adverse effects on one's health.

"Let's say you have bacteria A, B, C, D, E, F, G; they're all living together, they're happy, they all work together," Bekaii-Saab said. "So if you're eating food that will alter your microbiome, let's say, mostly affecting bacteria A and B. So what happens is that C and D essentially find new territory. They go into overgrowth mode. ... They do that damage, unchecked by other bacteria, because we've killed off the other bacteria."

Obesity is another factor that Bekaii-Saab said can affect one's risk for developing colorectal cancer, especially in women.

3. Lifestyle factors and medical history play into a person's overall risk.

Diet, exercise, weight, smoking and heavy alcohol consumption can contribute to an individual's colorectal cancer risk, Bekaii-Saab said. But some risk factors are beyond one's control, such as having certain gastrointestinal conditions.

"There's a group of patients with what we call inflammatory bowel disease, like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, that is at increased risk, including increased risk at a younger age," Bekaii-Saab said.

A family history of colorectal cancer is another risk factor.

"If you have a family history of colon cancer, then you're certainly at a higher risk than the general population," Bekaii-Saab said.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. For many, screenings should begin at age 45.

As of 2021, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends that adults with an average risk of colorectal cancer should start getting screened at the age of 45.

There are multiple options, such as at-home stool tests like Cologuard, but Bekaii-Saab said colonoscopies are the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening.

"I do understand the reluctance with colonoscopies, although it's relatively safe," Bekaii-Saab said. "It's uncomfortable, there's no doubt about it, but it sure beats having cancer."

For most adults, colonoscopies should be done every 10 years. But for people with an inflammatory bowel disease or family history of colorectal cancer, Bekaii-Saab said screenings should begin earlier in life.

The general recommendation, he said, is for individuals to start getting screened for colorectal cancer when they are 10 years younger than the age their relative was diagnosed with cancer. For example, if one of your parents developed colorectal cancer at the age of 40, you should start screening when you turn 30.

5. It's important to know your family health history.

Because family history is important in determining risk for colorectal cancer, Bekaii-Saab said it's important to keep track of those details.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many patients are not at average risk, and they don't know it because they don't know their family history too well," he said. "That's why it's very important to keep a good family history of cancer overall, and colon cancer as well."

This family history should also consider noncancerous conditions such as Crohn's, Lynch syndrome and ulcerative colitis. Significant, but noncancerous, findings during a colonoscopy also affect that individual and their family members' risk for developing colorectal cancer later in life.

"Because we're screening so heavily ... many times we're finding patients in their 60s, let's say, that have adenomatous polyps," Bekaii-Saab said. "That's not cancerous, but that's precancerous. They would place a patient at risk for colon cancer, but also should be consider a risk for the rest of the family."

Bekaii-Saab said relaying this information to your primary care provider can help them determine your risk and when you should be screened.

"The most important thing is to bring education and more awareness about the problem in these younger patients," he said.