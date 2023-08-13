What's the average wait time at an emergency room in Rochester?

ROCHESTER — With several COVID-19 waves over the past few years and rough flu and RSV season last fall, emergency departments in Rochester, Minnesota and across the nation have had their share of overwhelm, and that extra patient load leads to extended wait times.

Sometimes, though, patients spend hours in the waiting room when illness outbreaks aren't occurring.

There are two emergency departments that serve Rochester and the surrounding region: the ED at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, and the ED at Olmsted Medical Center Hospital. Around 100,000 patients are seen each year between these two facilities.

But how long do those patients usually have to wait before they receive care?

"I emphasize that it varies," said Dr. Brendan Carr, an emergency medicine physician and clinical practice chair for Mayo Clinic's Department of Emergency Medicine. "If you show up at a time that historically is slower, there's a good chance there'll be absolutely no wait. Other times, it can be a longer wait."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over half of all ED visits in the country result in the patient being seen within 15 minutes of their arrival.

At Mayo Clinic's 72-bed ED, the median "door-to-doc" time for patients is 33 minutes, Carr said, meaning that half of the 80,000 ED patients Saint Marys sees yearly are seen by a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant within half an hour of their arrival. Before a patient sees a clinician, a triage nurse will assess them and determine how urgently a patient needs to be seen.

"In many cases, there is no wait," Carr said. "And that's our best-case scenario where a patient goes right back to a room."

On the other side of the city, during July, "on average, OMC nursing staff have been triaging the patient within nine minutes of their arrival, and clinicians are seeing the patient within 17 minutes of their arrival," said Heidi Iverson, OMC Emergency Department nurse manager.

How much time a patient has to wait at either ED in Rochester before being seen by a doctor is determined by several variables.

Factors at play for emergency room wait times

A major contributor to ED wait times is the number of beds that are available. Representatives for both health systems said patients are quickly assigned an ED bed if there are open ones available. At OMC, there are 12 ED beds, including two critical care bays, Iverson said.

"Our emergency department team follows a decreased wait model, which means that when a patient arrives and is registered to be seen, the patient is quickly assessed by a nurse and roomed," Iverson said. "Until the emergency department becomes full, we continue to room our patients immediately."

When those beds are full, however, patients will be assigned available beds based on their triage status. When patients arrive in the emergency room, Carr said nurses will triage patients, or assess them to determine which patients need more urgent attention than others.

"That triage nurse will hear, in a patient's words, what's going on, will take vital signs," Carr said. "And they'll use that to assign some type of triage score or stratification for how sick a patient might be."

Mayo Clinic uses the Emergency Severity Index, a five-level triage system. According to the ESI guidelines, a patient who arrives at the hospital with no pulse would be triaged at level 1, the highest priority. The lowest priority ranking, level 5, could be assigned to patients in relatively low-risk situations that don't require many hospital resources, such as a child with a poison ivy rash.

More high-priority patients at a given time means more hospital resources will be devoted to those cases, which could extend wait times for patients with less emergent ailments.

"Rooming and provider evaluation efficiency is largely based on the critical level of the patients’ reasons for visits, current volume of patients in the ED, any codes occurring and time-sensitive and time-intensive care for more immediate needs," Iverson said. "These factors can lead to longer wait times and extended stays in our emergency department."

Adequate staffing is one important hospital resource. Carr said Mayo Clinic's ED bumps up staffing during the summer; June through September is often the busiest season for emergency departments.

"We know that summer tends to be a little bit busier, historically, than other parts of the year," Carr said. "But it's hard to say — hypothetically, tomorrow we might see 20, 30% more patients than we did today, and that kind of variability can lead to some longer wait times."

Bed turnover is another factor. At OMC, Iverson said the average length of stay for patients in the ED is one hour and 33 minutes.

"Admissions do take more time, because labs are drawn, more radiology exams are completed, and more treatments are ordered in the emergency department, so their length of stay in the ED is extended," Iverson said.

After receiving care in the emergency department, Iverson said the majority of patients are discharged from the hospital and sent home. In the past month, 2,001 patients visited the OMC ED, and 91% of those patients were discharged to home. Just 4% were admitted to the operating room, special care unit, BirthCenter or elsewhere in the hospital for more care, and 2% were transferred to a different facility.

Mayo Clinic's ED is often the receiving hospital for transfers from around the region, as Saint Marys is designated as a Level 1 trauma center, meaning it supports the highest level of emergency care possible. (OMC Hospital is a Level 4 trauma center.)

"We're the only Level 1 trauma center in Southeast Minnesota, south of the Twin Cities," Carr said. "When we think of trauma, I think of injuries, but that really applies to all cases — heart attacks, strokes, anything."

Though Mayo Clinic receives many patients with emergent needs through transfers by ambulance or helicopters, Carr said that some of those patients end up bypassing the ED entirely.

"In many of those cases, those patients can be admitted straight to the hospital," Carr said. "If it's clear that — there's a doctor there in many cases, it's a Mayo Clinic doctor that started evaluation — we know what's wrong and what we need to do, they will just send most patients straight into the hospital."

Some transferred patients, though, do enter the patient stream in the ED and are triaged in the same fashion as patients who arrived on foot or by car.

"In many cases, those patients coming in from elsewhere may be a little bit sicker or have to take higher priority for resources than other patients, although not necessarily. They're taken on a case-by-case basis."

Though a patient might find themselves waiting for a few hours before they're given a bed in the ED, Carr said Mayo Clinic nurses and some advanced practice providers, such as NPs and PAs, can begin running tests and providing some treatment while a patient is still in the waiting room.

"We use nursing protocols where our nurses are empowered, based on their experience and judgment, to initiate some testing and, in very limited cases, treatment like Tylenol or an ice pack. They may order X-rays if you think you broke your arm, or if you're having chest pain ... the nurse will automatically order an EKG that then gets brought back to a doctor to get reviewed and interpreted right away."

Predicting wait times

Some hospitals, such as Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, show estimated emergency department wait times on their websites. It's a feature that Mayo Clinic has considered and is still considering, but Carr said there are a few barriers

"We definitely want to keep our patients informed and help them set expectations, help them know what to expect," Carr said. "The last thing we want to do, though, would be to discourage a patient from coming to the emergency department if they thought they had an emergency."

Another issue is that the estimated wait time posted on the website might not align with what the patient actually experiences when they get there. Carr said some hospitals measure that estimated wait time by how soon a patient is assessed by a staff member, not necessarily how soon that patient is given a room.

"It doesn't mean what the patient thinks it means, essentially, and if we were going to do this, we want to make sure we were doing it honestly, in a way that we felt comfortable with," Carr said, "but also in a way that we could be comparable with other facilities are doing."

Rochester's urgent care landscape

For patients experiencing acute issues that aren't as emergent as a heart attack or major bleeding, there are several options for care in Rochester besides the emergency departments. One is Mayo Clinic's nurse triage line.

"In most cases, it's actually backed up by an ER doctor at Saint Marys where, if the nurse has any questions about should this patient go to the emergency department or not, they can call us and we can help them answer that question over the phone," Carr said. "But, when in doubt, that resource is always available."

The nurse triage line is available by calling your Mayo Clinic primary care clinic's appointment line during business hours, or by calling the Mayo Clinic operator after hours at 507-284-2511.

Another care option is Mayo Clinic's Express Care clinics, which offer in-person visits at two locations in Rochester as well as online appointments.

On OMC's end, that health system has two FastCare clinics in Rochester as well as Acute Care walk-in availability at its Northwest and Miracle Mile clinics.