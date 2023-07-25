When it comes to pre-eclampsia, this Mayo Clinic nephrologist is on the case

ROCHESTER — There is still much to learn about pre-eclampsia, a serious pregnancy condition marked by high blood pressure and kidney damage. It can progress into eclampsia — causing seizures and coma — and is a significant cause of maternal mortality in the United States.

Dr. Vesna Garovic has been studying pre-eclampsia for the bulk of her career, and her educational background fits the multidisciplinary nature of the disorder.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Garovic graduated medical school in her home country and trained as an obstetrician gynecologist. In the 1990s, Garovic earned a master's degree in medical genetics at McGill University in Toronto, and from there, she completed a medical residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in nephrology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

After training, researching and practicing medicine at multiple hospitals around the world, Garovic says she's "critically positioned to say that there is no place like Mayo Clinic." She's now the chair of Mayo Clinic's Division of Nephrology & Hypertension and the director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science.

Since 1999, Garovic has focused on studying pre-eclampsia, with some of her latest research finding that pre-eclampsia can have lingering health impacts on mother and baby years after childbirth occurs.

What is pre-eclampsia?

Pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy-specific hypertensive disorder that typically occurs in the second part of pregnancy. It remains one of the major causes of maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality worldwide, and it seems that it is disproportionately affecting minority groups.

So far, there has been some breakthroughs when it comes to pathophysiology and mechanisms, but we really don't know what is causing it. So, we don't have therapies that are targeting the cause of pre-eclampsia. What we have are the therapies that are either preventing severe forms, such as the occurrence of seizures, and we have the opportunity to treat high blood pressure in pregnancy, in general, and pre-eclampsia.

Some of your recent research has looked at the lingering effects on that mother years after delivery. What do we know about that?

For a long time, it was considered that once a woman delivers ... that woman is safe and that there are no immediate postpartum effects or long-term, lingering effects. We are learning more and more that that's not true. Right after delivery, women who had pre-eclampsia are at risk of worsening of hypertension. There is also a form which is called postpartum pre-eclampsia, which means that pre-eclampsia may actually occur after delivery.

That was a concept that was very foreign for decades because it was considered that the placenta is the culprit of the disease. Therefore, after delivery the placenta is gone, the risk of pre-eclampsia does not exist. Nowadays, we're actually telling women to follow up on their blood pressure to make sure, if they develop any symptoms after delivery, to seek medical attention.

In terms of the long term ... these women are at greater risk for hypertension later in life, for heart disease, for kidney disease.

We actually have research looking also into children of women who were pre-eclamptic. ... We are finding that the children are at risk for hypertension later in life as well. So, these are not only effects for a woman, but there is also that intergenerational effect on children.

Some of your research points to accelerated aging as an aspect of pre-eclampsia. What does that mean?

We actually show that, both in animal models but also in the clinical samples, that there is a process of accelerated aging and senescence during pre-eclamptic pregnancies. Then, because the process of senescence does not heal, does not go away, we postulated that there may be some lingering effects that may affect future health of the affected women.

To that end, we actually looked ... to the Rochester Epidemiology Project. We looked into women with a history of pre-eclampsia, and we showed that they have more chronic conditions at a particular age compared to women who did not have pre-eclampsia.

How do you think this information will be used in treating patients?

There are medications that are called senolytics that actually target the processes of senescence that can be used to prevent pre-eclampsia at the time of delivery, but also to minimize the risks in women who had pre-eclampsia. The next stage will be actually running the clinical studies for both.

When did you first get involved in studying pre-eclampsia?

As an OB-GYN, I was looking into pre-eclampsia. So when I came to the United States, I changed my clinical profile, went to internal medicine and nephrology because, as an OB specialist ... I realized that pre-eclampsia is not only an OB disease, that it's actually crossing the specialties. So when I had an opportunity to look at it from the other angle, I actually embraced that opportunity. Now, I've combined both of my profiles and looking into that disease from different angles.

Is Mayo Clinic what brought you to the U.S.?

I actually finished my training in New York, but I came to Mayo in '99. Mayo Clinic provides excellent support for physician investigators, especially those like myself who are doing translational research. ... One of the few places where you can really integrate your clinical practice into research that you're doing.

I'm also director of our Center for Clinical and Translational Science, which is actually facilitating and providing infrastructure and resources for the type of research that actually allows discoveries at the bench side to be translated to patient care.

What are your favorite things to do around Rochester?

I'm one of these happy workaholics, so work is really something that fulfills me, both my work with patients, in research and administration.