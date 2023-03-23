99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health

Winona Health hosts free caregiving connection event in April

The event on April 22 is designed to connect caregivers with support, resources and other information related to caregiving.

Winona Health 125 years logo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:05 AM

WINONA — An opportunity to learn, find resources and share ideas about caregiving is happening soon in Winona.

Winona Health and the Winona Health Foundation are sponsoring "Connecting Caregivers" from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Winona Senior High School.

“We are all caregivers, and we’re all about coming together as a community to take care of one another,” said Katrice Sisson, community and donor relations manager at Winona Health. “Whatever form caregiving may currently take for you, even if it’s being more mindful of the importance of self-care, this event will provide something of interest to you.”

The event is free and open to anyone regardless of their caregiving situation. According to Winona Health, "Connecting Caregivers" will feature special breakout sessions with local experts from community organizations that can provide resources and support to caregivers.

More information is available on Winona Health's website .

By Staff reports
