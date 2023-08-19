With Saturday CPR class, Rochester faith leaders can 'jump into action' to save lives

ROCHESTER — As a preventive cardiologist, Dr. LaPrincess Brewer knows how important it is for members of the public to know what to do when someone's heart stops. Most people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a medical facility will die, Brewer said, and bystander CPR can be the difference between life and death.

"Unfortunately, Black Americans are less likely to receive bystander CPR compared to white American adults, even in public settings and at home," said Brewer, an associate professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic. "This also drives home the point of why it's important for everyone to be trained in CPR."

Brewer's passion for cardiac arrest intervention comes from personal experience, too.

"I've had family members that have had cardiac arrests in the field and, unfortunately, they didn't survive," Brewer said. "This is one thing that is my 'why' of why I'm doing this for the African American community."

That's why on Saturday, Brewer's organization, FAITH! (Fostering African-American Improvement in Total Health), and the American Heart Association sponsored a public CPR/AED training at Mayo Clinic's Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center. Pastors and congregants from three Rochester churches attended the event.

"It's really important that we involve African American churches and the faith community for CPR training because they are the institutional backbone of the Black community," Brewer said. "And they can also be champions of CPR training in their communities to ensure that everyone has this training."

After an opening prayer from Kenneth Rowe, pastor of Christ's Church of the Jesus Hour in Rochester, the training's dozen participants heard what it is like to experience — and survive — cardiac arrest from Bruce Wizic and Gene Johnson, both volunteers with the Minnesota Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor Network.

"We have made it our lives' goal, our lives' objective to teach people hands-only CPR because that's what saved our lives," Wizic said.

The two volunteers explained how to tell if someone is in cardiac arrest and what steps bystanders should take when someone goes down. Ask another bystander to call 911, they said, and see if the unconscious person is breathing.

"You see somebody suddenly collapse. They're gonna be probably on their face. You'll have to roll them over. 'Are you OK?'" Wizic said, bending down toward a medical mannequin on a table. "Notice I put my head down. I'm listening and feeling for breathing."

Wizic and Johnson demonstrated CPR on the mannequins as they explained the basics: place one hand over the other on the person's chest and push down two inches, compressing again and again at a pace of 100 beats per minute, the tempo of songs like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees and "Respect" by Aretha Franklin.

Then, they moved on to the automated external defibrillator, or AED. When a bystander places the two adhesive pads, which contain electric leads, onto a person's chest, the AED analyzes the heart's rhythm. If the machine senses ventricular fibrillation — when the heart's lower chambers spasm so quickly that blood stops flowing in the body — it will deliver an electric shock in an attempt to restore a normal heart rhythm.

"If the shock doesn't work the first time, it'll wait two minutes and try again," Wizic said. "And then you do CPR, and it'll say 'analyzing rhythm, don't touch the patient,' and check them out again."

Participants took turns kneeling on the floor, practicing chest compressions on the mannequins. The mannequins' chests clicked when people pushed deep enough, and lights on their shoulders turned green when CPR was being performed at the right pace.

"Don't wait for the help," Wizic said. "You can be the help."

Rowe said the training made him feel confident that he could respond to a cardiac arrest in his church or out in public.

"I can jump into action," he said. "And that's the confidence of going through the training."

For church members who didn't attend the training, each pastor took with them a CPR practice kit that they can keep at their church. Brewer also said that churches participating in FAITH! also received AED donations.

"It's always good to have this and have people trained, be able to use the defibrillator and be able to give CPR when necessary," Rowe said.

Saturday's training fits in with the other emergency preparedness trainings that Rowe has brought to his church community.

"We've had the Rochester Police Department come in and teach us how to respond to emergencies ... active shooting," Rowe said. "We've had EMTs come in and talk about CPR and emergency response and things like that. We try to just keep people aware of the health need and to be able to respond for emergencies."

