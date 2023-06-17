Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Healthy picks for your summer picnic

Healthy options can taste great and keep you in summer shape.

Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite.
Contributed / Alea Lester Fite
By Alea Lester Fite
Today at 10:00 AM

Find the perfect spot and spread out the blankets — it’s picnic season.

If you’re looking for a reason to enjoy the beautiful June weather, a picnic party is the perfect solution. Pack your picnic basket with both tasty and nutrient-dense foods with these suggestions from your local Hy-Vee dietitian.

Dietitian Alea’s Top Five Picks for Your Summer Picnic:

  • Canned chicken: Canned chicken can make a great protein-rich addition to a cold salad or sandwich. It is already cooked and chopped up, so it is ready to toss with some grapes, celery and dressing for a tasty chicken salad. Look for lower-sodium and no-drain options when possible.
  • Berries: Berries are a great summer fruit. They are packed with nutrients like fiber, vitamin C and potassium. These delicious fruits are also full of antioxidants that will help your body fight cell damage after a long day in the sun. Use them to make a fruit salad, and freeze them for a cool addition to your water bottle or even dessert.
  • Mixed nuts: Nuts are great sources of healthy fats and quality protein — plus you can mix them with some dried fruit for an added nutrient boost. Nuts and seeds do not need to be refrigerated, so they make a handy addition to any picnic basket.
  • Cut veggies: Fresh veggies make a great nutrient add to your picnic. You can use vegetables to make a fresh summer salad, or pair them with your favorite dips like hummus, dressing or guacamole. Remember to include a variety of colors to make sure you are getting a good mix of vitamins and minerals.
  • Quinoa: Quinoa is a great whole grain that is easy to prepare and nutrient-dense. One of the best properties of quinoa is that, once cooked, it can be used hot or cold. This makes it a perfect grain for a healthy picnic.

So get out and enjoy the summer weather by packing up that picnic basket and cooler with tasty and nutrient-dense foods. Make sure you are packing at least 3 to 5 of your food groups: protein, grains, fruits, vegetables and dairy.

Cart Smarts by Alea Lester Fite

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

