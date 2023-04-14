99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise, US a step away from gold-medal game at Women's World Championships

Taylor Heise is no longer a rookie on women's hockey's biggest stage, but the Lake City native is still turning heads at the Women's World Championships.

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey-USA at CANADA
Team USA forward Taylor Heise, a Lake City native, is tied for the team lead in scoring at the 2023 IIHF World Championships in Brampton, Ontario. Heise has a goal and seven assists through five games for the U.S., which will play in a tournament semifinal game at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 8:34 PM

BRAMPTON, Ontario — There has been no sophomore slump for Taylor Heise on women's hockey's biggest stage.

The Lake City native and former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota star was sensational last summer in her first appearance for the U.S. women's hockey senior national team. She had seven goals and 11 assists, and was named the tournament MVP, as the Americans won the silver medal at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships.

She hasn't skipped a beat in her second appearance with the senior national team.

Find more news important to you

The 23-year-old Heise, a 5-foot-10 forward, is tied for the team lead in scoring as the U.S. has gone 4-1 so far at the 2023 women's world championships.

After a 3-0 win against Germany on Thursday in the quarterfinals, the Americans are scheduled to play in a semifinal at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise has again been a key contributor on both ends of the ice for the U.S. She has eight points — one goal, seven assists — through five games, which ties her for the team points lead with defender Caroline Harvey, and leaves her tied for fourth overall in points at the tournament. Heise also leads the tournament in plus/minus, with a plus-9 rating so far.

TAYLOR.HEISE.USA.MUG.jpg
Heise
Contributed / HHOF-IIHF images

She is centering a line with wingers Tessa Janecke, a young star who had 22 goals and 47 points as a freshman at Penn State this season, and Hannah Bilka, a Texas native who plays at Ohio State University. Like Heise, Bilka is playing in her second Women's World Championships.

Heise opened the tournament on April 5 with a goal and an assist in USA's 7-1 win against Japan. Two days later, she had three assists in a 9-1 rout of Switzerland. She added one assist in a 6-2 win against Czechia last Sunday, then had two assists on Monday against Canada in a 4-3 shootout loss.

Regardless of how it fares Saturday, the U.S. team will play for a medal on Sunday. The bronze-medal game is set for a 2 p.m. CDT start, with the gold-medal game to follow at 6 p.m.

Heise at the Worlds

A quick glance at Taylor Heise's game-by-game stats at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.

DATEOPPONENTRESULTSTATS
April 5JapanW, 7-11-1—2
April 7SwitzerlandW, 9-10-3—3
April 9CzechiaW, 6-20-1—1
April 10CanadaL, 4-3 (SO)0-2—2
*April 13GermanyW, 3-00-0—0

* — tournament quarterfinal

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Century softball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century softball on April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Drone - Kahler Sign
Business
The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up
April 13, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Bob's Trailer Park
Local
Bob's Trailer Court owners seek to remedy missteps in planned closure
April 13, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230410_130948.jpg
Business
Rochester dentist buys realtors' office for $785,000 to move practice out of downtown
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger