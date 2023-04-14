Heise, US a step away from gold-medal game at Women's World Championships

BRAMPTON, Ontario — There has been no sophomore slump for Taylor Heise on women's hockey's biggest stage.

The Lake City native and former Red Wing High School and University of Minnesota star was sensational last summer in her first appearance for the U.S. women's hockey senior national team. She had seven goals and 11 assists, and was named the tournament MVP, as the Americans won the silver medal at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships.

She hasn't skipped a beat in her second appearance with the senior national team.

The 23-year-old Heise, a 5-foot-10 forward, is tied for the team lead in scoring as the U.S. has gone 4-1 so far at the 2023 women's world championships.

After a 3-0 win against Germany on Thursday in the quarterfinals, the Americans are scheduled to play in a semifinal at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday.

Heise has again been a key contributor on both ends of the ice for the U.S. She has eight points — one goal, seven assists — through five games, which ties her for the team points lead with defender Caroline Harvey, and leaves her tied for fourth overall in points at the tournament. Heise also leads the tournament in plus/minus, with a plus-9 rating so far.

Heise Contributed / HHOF-IIHF images

She is centering a line with wingers Tessa Janecke, a young star who had 22 goals and 47 points as a freshman at Penn State this season, and Hannah Bilka, a Texas native who plays at Ohio State University. Like Heise, Bilka is playing in her second Women's World Championships.

Heise opened the tournament on April 5 with a goal and an assist in USA's 7-1 win against Japan. Two days later, she had three assists in a 9-1 rout of Switzerland. She added one assist in a 6-2 win against Czechia last Sunday, then had two assists on Monday against Canada in a 4-3 shootout loss.

Regardless of how it fares Saturday, the U.S. team will play for a medal on Sunday. The bronze-medal game is set for a 2 p.m. CDT start, with the gold-medal game to follow at 6 p.m.

Heise at the Worlds

A quick glance at Taylor Heise's game-by-game stats at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championships.



DATE OPPONENT RESULT STATS April 5 Japan W, 7-1 1-1—2 April 7 Switzerland W, 9-1 0-3—3 April 9 Czechia W, 6-2 0-1—1 April 10 Canada L, 4-3 (SO) 0-2—2 *April 13 Germany W, 3-0 0-0—0

* — tournament quarterfinal