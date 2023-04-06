50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
How Sandra from Duluth won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

Today at 3:24 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in auto-pay, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Sandra from Duluth, Minn., is our latest winner. She enrolled in auto-pay earlier this year and was entered into the drawing and won $500!

Auto-pay is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of auto-pay? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-800-533-1727 or email us at memberservices@postbulletin.com.

