If you've missed God's point, now is a good time to look again

We humans are dimwits sometimes and miss the message, even if it is loud and clear.

By Chris Brekke
December 18, 2021 10:00 AM
If you watch any sports on TV, you might notice that players from opposing teams talk to each other some. I don't mean "How ya doing? How's the wife and kids?" pleasant banter. You can tell that they are cock-a-doodle-dooing to their opponent, with triumphant taunts. It's a kind of "in your face" trash-talk.

I would be interested to know what they actually say, but the NFL and the NBA make sure to mute that out; no doubt 'cuz it would need to be censored. I innocently imagine that its just "Howdya like them apples?!" or "Can you see me now?!" Oh, that it were so quaint.

Whatever the words, the message is being delivered in their face in an unavoidable way. The recipient cannot miss the point.

Away from the sports fields and arenas, we earthlings do need an "in your face" message now and again. We can be dense to reality, or distracted by lesser things. Even when some major reality is right front of our eyes, could we miss it? Yes, indeed. We humanoids can be dimwits.

Let's use old Zechariah as our case study today. Some of you remember him. Zechariah gets a one-off appearance on the Biblical stage. He only shows up in Luke chapter 1, and he comes off as a bit of a clod. Zechariah was a priest, the husband of Elizabeth; and they will be the parents of John the Baptist and the aunt and uncle to Jesus.

Into Zechariah's normal life came the abnormal. (Some might say paranormal.) An angel, Gabriel, appears to him, and makes an incredible promise about his future. He and Elizabeth will have a son, who shall prepare the way for the Savior of the world. An experienced faithful Jew like Zechariah has been waiting and hoping for the Messiah all his life. And now: the great announcement! He's coming!

So how does Zechariah respond? He said to the angel "How shall I know this?" (Luke 1:18) It's rather embarrassing for Zechariah: now doomed to go down in history as the fellow who stood face-to-face with an angel yet questioned God's promise. How could he ask "how shall I know?" Gabriel was in his face! He needed it clearer? More certain? Sheesh.

The good news is that the Lord did not dump him. (Zechariah did get silenced for nine months. The Bible does not say whether Elizabeth liked that or not.) God's plan would continue, despite Zechariah's lack of faith.

This might comfort us when we realize our own ineptitude as Christians. God indeed works to make his love and goodness clear. He gets right in your face with daily blessings, with ongoing provision and unfolding providence. His promise is spelled out in his word, and illustrated vividly on the cross. He's all in — he's for you and he's gonna win.

If we are sometimes as perceptive as Zechariah, and miss the point of Jesus — that God has come, in our face — perhaps Christmas is a good time to notice anew what in heaven is going on.

The Lord hopes his good news is unavoidable.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

