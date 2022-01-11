IRS will begin processing 2021 tax returns as soon as Jan. 24

Early tax filers will get a chance now to e-file their 2021 tax returns as soon as Jan. 24. (Dreamstime/TNS) Dreamstime/TNS

DETROIT — Early tax filers will get a chance now to e-file their 2021 tax returns as soon as Jan. 24.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that it will begin accepting and processing tax returns in two weeks.

That's earlier than the delayed start of Feb. 12 last year when the IRS needed extra time for many pandemic-related reasons, including being able to program its systems to reflect new tax rules that were signed into law in late December 2020.

The Jan. 24 kickoff puts the IRS back on a more normal track. In 2020, for example, the IRS began processing 2019 tax returns on Jan. 27.

While people file early to get their refund money more quickly, it's important to note why some tax refund money won't arrive in just a few weeks.

Some early filers won't get refunds until mid-February.

By law, the IRS cannot issue a refund involving the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit before mid-February, even though returns can be filed beginning Jan. 24.

The law provides this additional time to help the IRS stop fraudulent refunds from being issued.IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement Monday that the pandemic continues to create challenges. But he stressed that taxpayers can take steps to keep returns moving more smoothly.

"Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year," Rettig said.

Taxpayers also can avoid holdups in getting their tax refunds by not moving too hastily if they received stimulus money and advance payments for the child tax credit in 2021.

"We urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance child tax credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays," Rettig said.

While you can file early, tax experts warn, it's best to wait until later in the season if you do not have all the information you need to file an accurate return.

Some who don't normally file returns need to file.

Like last year, the IRS said, some individuals will need to file tax returns even though they are not required to file because of a low income. They would need to file to claim a "Recovery Rebate Credit" to receive the tax credit from the 2021 stimulus payments or reconcile advance payments of the child tax credit.

Many tax preparation software sites and offices are already up and running even though the IRS won't accept e-filed returns until later in January. The prepared returns will be electronically submitted to the IRS when filing season officially begins.

The deadline for federal income tax returns is April 18.

Last year, the average income tax refund was $2,827 as of May 21, according to IRS data. The IRS issued 95.6 million refunds and a total refund amount of $270.3 billion. The tax deadline was extended last year to May 17.

What's the official timetable for refunds?

Most taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax return, according to the IRS.

Some tax filers are still complaining that they did not receive their refund yet from federal returns filed last year.

Rettig noted that IRS employees continue to work hard on critical areas affected by the pandemic, including processing of tax returns from last year and record levels of phone calls coming in.

Last filing season, COVID-era tax changes and pandemic challenges drove up calls. The IRS phone systems received more than 145 million calls from Jan. 1, 2021 though May 17, 2021. That was more than four times the calls than in an average year, the IRS said. Taxpayers are encouraged to go to IRS.gov first.

As of Dec. 3, the IRS has processed nearly 169 million tax returns. All paper and electronic individual 2020 refund returns received prior to April 2021 have been processed, the IRS said, if the return had no errors or did not require further review.

Taxpayers generally will not need to wait for their 2020 return to be fully processed to file their 2021 tax returns and can file when they are ready.

But taxpayers should also realize that a stressed IRS system — and ongoing challenges relating to the spread of the omicron variant — are likely to take a toll on this year's tax season.

"In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs," Rettig said.

"This is frustrating for taxpayers, for IRS employees and for me," Rettig said.

