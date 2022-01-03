SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Feldman_Jason.jpg

Jason Feldman

Sports Editor

Jason Feldman is the Sports Editor of the Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minn.

He was born in California and grew up in Grand Forks, N.D., where he went to school from Kindergarten through college. He is a 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he double-majored in Mass Communication and Criminal Justice Studies.
Jason has more than 20 years of sports reporting experience at daily newspapers.

In addition to managing the four-person Sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey.

Jason and his wife, Melissa, live in Rochester with their four daughters and their dachsund, Walnut.

21-12-07-mayo-boys-hockey-5332.jpg
Prep
What to Watch: Caledonia-Byron basketball matchup highlights this week's must-see games
Holiday tournaments have come and gone, but there are plenty of high-quality matchups to be found in the local sports scene this week. We take a look at seven of them.
January 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
040221.DC.LF.1.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
PB Sports Person of the Year: From Dodge County to the NHL Draft, Brody Lamb had a year to remember
Brody Lamb led the Dodge County boys hockey team to new heights. Now, the University of Minnesota commit and New York Rangers draft pick is moved on to the USHL as he continues to chase his hockey dreams.
December 31, 2021 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
032421.S.DC.MW.BHOCK.02082.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
PB Sports Person of the Year: Lamb cemented status as one of state's best in battle with Hermantown's Plante
Brody Lamb led the state in scoring and led his team to the Class A state tournament. He cemented his strong reputation across the state by going toe-to-toe with another of the state's top underclassmen, Hermantown's Zam Plante, in the state quarterfinals.
December 31, 2021 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
21-12-07-mayo-boys-hockey-5392.jpg
Prep
Jacobson, Mayo 'kick the door open,' beat Fargo South/Shanley to win Kiwanis Festival championship
Rochester Mayo showed its balance and grit Thursday night, holding off a tough, physical Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley team to win the Gold Division championship at the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.
December 30, 2021 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
21-12-07-mayo-boys-hockey-5603.jpg
Prep
Leimbek, Mayo roll past New Richmond to reach Kiwanis Festival final
Mason Leimbek more than doubled his season points total in one night, and Nick Weick was outstanding in goal as Rochester Mayo beat New Richmond 6-2 to advance to the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division championship game.
December 29, 2021 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes Eagles logo.jpg
Prep
Roe, Carter-Kleven push Lourdes past Luverne in Kiwanis opener
Rochester Lourdes' youngsters stepped up in a big way Tuesday. Freshman Jack Roe scored both of the Eagles' goals, while sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven made 23 saves in a 2-1 win against Luverne in a Kiwanis Festival Blue Division game.
December 28, 2021 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
e4a815414f9e3a945118568663da47e3.jpg
Prep
New Richmond feeling a sense of "normalcy" at Kiwanis Festival
The New Richmond (Wis.) Tigers opened the 2021 Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament on Tuesday at Graham Arena with a 6-2 win against John Marshall. It was the first varsity Kiwanis Festival game played in nearly two years.
December 28, 2021 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
070220.S.RPB.fleming-1384.jpg
Sports
Rochester natives Fleming, Haskins named to All-Star game for NHL Draft prospects
Tyler Haskins and Maddox Fleming are having standout seasons in the USHL. Next month, they'll get a chance to play in front of a national TV audience in the BioSteel All-American Game.
December 27, 2021 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
022621.S.RPB.DC.LCH.BHOCK.02500.jpg
Prep
10 teams, 10 players to watch at the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament
The annual Kiwanis Festival begins Tuesday at Graham Arena. Today we look at an impact player from each team in the tournament.
December 27, 2021 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
033121.S.WCT.LC GBB Natalie Bremer.JPG
Prep
The Week Ahead: 6 Games to See in Rochester this week
It’s tournament time in Rochester this week. Here are some of the games that will be worth watching at the Rotary Classic basketball tournaments and the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.
December 27, 2021 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Load More