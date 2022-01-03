Jason Feldman is the Sports Editor of the Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minn.

He was born in California and grew up in Grand Forks, N.D., where he went to school from Kindergarten through college. He is a 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he double-majored in Mass Communication and Criminal Justice Studies.

Jason has more than 20 years of sports reporting experience at daily newspapers.

In addition to managing the four-person Sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey.

Jason and his wife, Melissa, live in Rochester with their four daughters and their dachsund, Walnut.