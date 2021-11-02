SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Thompson

61815fb510503a75ab7efe04.jpg
Published November 02, 2021 11:44 AM
Share

James Lloyd Thompson was born on October 18, 1946 in Duluth, MN and grew up in Rochester, MN.

He met his wife, Marnie, in Lutsen, MN and they married on 6/21/1986.

For 36 years Jim owned and operated The Shirt Outfitters, a seasonal retail store and screen printing business in Grand Marais, MN. In the off season he spent his time in Northfield, MN.

A lifelong learner, Jim was curious and loved good conversation but he was most known for his kind, gentle and playful spirit.

He passed away peacefully on 10/29/2021 from complications due to cancer.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marnie Thompson; daughter, Liv Thompson; aunt, Irene Peterson; in-laws, Oz and Jean Anderson; siblings-in-law, Fritz, Stina, Sonja and Rick; nieces and nephews, Jim and John Kalb, Calvin, Edda, Sophia, Anton and Amira Anderson and many cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Siri (Thompson) Raskob; parents, Lloyd and Judith (Allen) Thompson; and sister, Phyllis Kalb.

The Celebration of Life will take place summer of 2022 in Grand Marais, MN.

Modulist Image

Most Recent
61e9b06837a16e75c3a3bf91.jpg
Alan Earl Carlson
January 20, 2022 01:03 PM
61e97d2df5e8cd62530ed3f7.jpg
Delbert Towne
January 20, 2022 09:53 AM
61e97ac2f5e8cd62530ecf16.jpg
Robert James   “Bob” Fox
January 20, 2022 09:33 AM
Elaine Harriet Schmidt
January 20, 2022 09:23 AM
61e9727879978175bec705ad.jpg
Gerald Waller
January 20, 2022 08:43 AM
61e7389879978175bec462c9.jpg
Evelyn Baker
January 19, 2022 04:43 PM