Jim Thompson
James Lloyd Thompson was born on October 18, 1946 in Duluth, MN and grew up in Rochester, MN.
He met his wife, Marnie, in Lutsen, MN and they married on 6/21/1986.
For 36 years Jim owned and operated The Shirt Outfitters, a seasonal retail store and screen printing business in Grand Marais, MN. In the off season he spent his time in Northfield, MN.
A lifelong learner, Jim was curious and loved good conversation but he was most known for his kind, gentle and playful spirit.
He passed away peacefully on 10/29/2021 from complications due to cancer.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marnie Thompson; daughter, Liv Thompson; aunt, Irene Peterson; in-laws, Oz and Jean Anderson; siblings-in-law, Fritz, Stina, Sonja and Rick; nieces and nephews, Jim and John Kalb, Calvin, Edda, Sophia, Anton and Amira Anderson and many cousins.
Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Siri (Thompson) Raskob; parents, Lloyd and Judith (Allen) Thompson; and sister, Phyllis Kalb.
The Celebration of Life will take place summer of 2022 in Grand Marais, MN.