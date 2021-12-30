SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Joe Ahlquist

Photo Editor

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Joe loves spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Rarely is Joe further than arms reach from a camera, and he loves documenting his daily life as well as the local community.

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Local
Photos: Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A rally took place in Austin, Minnesota, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
December 30, 2021 08:10 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Screenshot 2021-12-30 145023.jpg
Local
Live coverage: Justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou rally in Austin
A rally to demand justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Austin Police Department.
December 30, 2021 01:33 PM
By  Emily Cutts
Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Byron Boys Basketball
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Byron Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball
John Marshall took on Byron in a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. John Marshall beat Byron 50-48.
December 29, 2021 04:25 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Bloomington Jefferson Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball
John Marshall took on Bloomington Jefferson in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Bloomington Jefferson beat John Marshall 53-48.
December 29, 2021 12:03 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Prep
Photos: Century, Dodge County Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey
Century took on Dodge County in a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
December 28, 2021 07:07 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rotary Holiday Classic - Lourdes vs. St. Croix Prep Boys Basketb
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, St. Croix Prep Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball
Lourdes took on St. Croix Prep in a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. St. Croix Prep beat Lourdes 65-61.
December 28, 2021 04:59 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Snow
Community
Photos: Slice of Life December 2021
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
December 28, 2021 02:39 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rotary Holiday Classic - Stewartville vs. Owatonna Girls Basketb
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Owatonna Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball
Stewartville took on Owatonna in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Owatonna 52-51.
December 28, 2021 11:31 AM
By  Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021
Local
Photos: Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021
See a collection of Joe Ahlquist's Year in Photos 2021.
December 27, 2021 08:07 AM
By  Joe Ahlquist
John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Highland Park boys hockey
John Marshall played Highland Park in a boys hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
December 21, 2021 07:41 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
