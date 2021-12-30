Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Joe loves spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Rarely is Joe further than arms reach from a camera, and he loves documenting his daily life as well as the local community.