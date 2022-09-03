SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Joe Mellenbruch

Freelance Writer
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Prep
Byron waits out lightning, knocks off rival Kasson-Mantorville for first time in over decade
Adam Glynn had over 100 yards rushing and the defense was stout as the Bears took home the season opener over the defending Section 1AAAA champs.
September 03, 2022 12:33 AM
By  Joe Mellenbruch