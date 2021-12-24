John Marshall boys playing with pace, finding success with short-handed roster

Rochester John Marshall’s veteran boys hockey players have been through the wringer over their first couple of seasons in the program.

The Rockets went 5-21-0 two years ago, then won just once last year — and scored 18 total goals — in a pandemic-shortened season, in addition to missing out on having fans in the stands and many of the team-bonding experiences that come with a more normal season.

But, two-plus years into their high school careers, John Marshall’s six seniors and eight juniors are figuring out why the hard work put in over the last two seasons was worth it.

John Marshall enters the holiday break — and next week’s Kiwanis Festival — with four wins in its first eight games this season. The Rockets (4-4-0) are scoring at a greater rate than they have in more than five years, averaging 3.35 goals per game.

“I’m super happy for our seniors, the guys who’ve been around (for a few years),” JM head coach Matt Erredge said. “This is the first time in their high school careers they’ve been able to score at this pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guys have confidence now when they do score, and when they get into those close areas, they’re starting to think about the plays they’ve made from those spaces before.”

The Rockets have already won nearly as many games as their past two seasons combined and are just five seconds away from being an above-.500 team at the holiday break. They won four of their first six games before falling to Mankato East and St. Paul Highland Park in the past week, the latter loss coming with just five seconds remaining in overtime.

Among the highlights so far for JM are wins at St. Paul Johnson and against Mankato West, the first time in close to a decade that the Rockets have defeated West.

To boot: JM is doing all of this without being able to put a full lineup on the ice. The Rockets dress 15 skaters most nights, three less than the allotted 18.

“This group of seniors hadn’t won much in its career,” Erredge said, “and they’ve learned how to do it. We’re winning the games we think we should, and it’s giving the guys a sense that whatever we’re doing is working.

“Guys will be tired. Guys have to play every-other shift, and with our numbers that’s the way it has to be. We’ve had a couple guys out with injuries, too, and it’s been a ‘next man up’ mentality. That’s the way it has to be.”

John Marshall's Jake Schmidt (16) skates with the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Erredge and assistant coach Pete Moehnke credit the team’s mental toughness to its veteran leaders, including captains Ryan Hus (three goals, eight points) and Jake Schmidt (five points). Junior forward Cody Ahlstrom (5-4–9) leads the team in scoring, while sophomore defenseman Jayden Veney (6-1–7) and junior Mason Decker (6-0–6) lead the team in goals scored.

Goalies Camden Magle and Cody Vlasaty have shared time in net, each bringing a .500 record into the Kiwanis Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guys are buying into things, and … internal stuff, we’re changing some of it,” Erredge said. “We’re doing more goal-setting, bringing in some of the tradition of the program and trying to see the importance of the big picture instead of just looking at each individual game and practice.

“I think that’s helped them focus on playing for the jersey instead of just playing to play. It’s given them and us as coaches a lot more focus in what we want to do.”

All but three players on the Rockets’ roster this season have been part of the high school program for at least one season prior to this one, and they’ve learned how to best use their skills to help the team be successful.

One prime example of that: Erredge jokingly says the Rockets are a team full of penalty killers, because JM has killed penalties at a remarkable 93 percent clip so far. JM’s players know they have to outwork opponents in order to win, and they embrace that opportunity.

“The guys take pride in it, they take a lot of pride in it,” Moehnke said of JM’s strong defensive presence. “They get excited when they come up with big stops on the penalty kill.

“We’re getting (scoring) chances up and down the lineup, too. Guys are creating opportunities.”

Erredge added: “This is a great group to coach. The guys are jelling and getting to do a lot of off-ice stuff as a group that we haven’t been able to do for two years.

“It’s getting back to having fans in the stands, some excitement for games. It’s getting back to what high school hockey should be.”

ADVERTISEMENT