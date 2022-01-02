SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Sections
John Molseed
General Assignment Reporter
Email:
jmolseed@postbulletin.com
Phone: (507) 285-7713
Local
Heinzens welcome Rochester's first baby of the year
Although Elizabeth Heinzen arrived a couple weeks early, her mom, Haley, had an inclination the pregnancy had run its course.
January 02, 2022 05:15 PM
By
John Molseed
Local
Fairview Apartments gets new look
Originally the county poor farm house, the building was moved to its current spot in 1947.
December 27, 2021 07:12 AM
By
John Molseed
Exclusive
Local
Storm survivors reflect on their luck, gratitude
A fast-moving tornado struck rural Racine home
December 23, 2021 07:48 AM
By
John Molseed
Business
Local makers have plenty to offer last-minute shoppers
It might be too late to get the right gift shipped, but that doesn't mean you can't find a one of a kind gift locally.
December 19, 2021 05:57 PM
By
John Molseed
Local
Eagle nest removal was permitted, officials say
A developer that removed a tree with an eagle nest had federal and state permits.
December 14, 2021 08:15 AM
By
John Molseed
Arts and Entertainment
How to curate a 'capsule' wardrobe
Capsule wardrobe is an old concept that's getting new interest.
December 13, 2021 04:30 AM
By
John Molseed
Sports
Rochester, Kasson teens earn bouts in Junior Olympics
Mateo Wilkins, 17, of Rochester, and Ethan Brewner, 14, of Kasson, head to Salt Lake City to compete in February.
December 10, 2021 04:30 AM
By
John Molseed
Local
Driver in fatal crash pleads guilty to driving drunk
Sterling Haukom admits to driving while drunk in February accident that killed young woman just blocks from her home.
December 08, 2021 02:33 PM
By
John Molseed
Business
Rochester's Chez Bojji giving away soup, winter clothes through Christmas
In need or not, this soup's for anyone.
December 06, 2021 02:50 PM
By
John Molseed
Arts and Entertainment
Utica draws a crowd in homecoming at the Rochester Art Center
Hundreds greet Southeast Minnesota native Ethan Mundt, who opened an exhibit of his drag garments and designs at the Rochester Art Center on Saturday.
December 05, 2021 06:29 PM
By
John Molseed
Load More