SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

Jordan Shearer

Education Reporter

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Rochester Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. He returned to northern Minnesota a few years later to write for The Bemidji Pioneer. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving.

He can be found on Twitter at @Jmanassa or through email at jshearer@postbulletin.com.

100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board provides mid-year review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
January 04, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Local
'A great step': Native American community reacts to selection of 'Dakota' for new middle school name
The four-year graduation rate for American Indian students in Rochester in 2020 was 54.5% the statewide rate was only slightly better at 58.4%. Advocates say that is one of the substantive issues that needs to be improved.
October 03, 2021 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Local
Kasson-Mantorville hears both sides of mask debate during school board meeting
There have been 28 cases of COVID-19 so far this year in the Kasson-Mantorville district, which has about 2,200 students.
September 28, 2021 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2239.jpg
Local
Does the Rochester School Board have the authority to trespass people for mask violations?
“What people forget is that there are rights created by the Constitution, but those are not unfettered rights," attorney Ken Schueler said.
September 27, 2021 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Vaccine
Local
Rochester Public Schools report 53% of students 12-and-older are fully vaccinated
The two schools with the highest student vaccination rates are Lincoln K-8 at 81.55% and Friedell Middle School at 79.67%. Both schools are district-wide options.
September 24, 2021 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2239.jpg
Local
Not willing to wear a mask? Don't come back for 1 year, says school board
Any violators would be barred from school facilities for a year.
September 22, 2021 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Vaccine
Local
Majority of Rochester Public Schools staff members are vaccinated, report shows
Districtwide, 90% of staff have had one shot, 88% have had both shots. For eligible students, 58% have received one dose and 53% have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
September 22, 2021 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-1001961.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board announces 'Dakota' as the name for the new middle school
The name was one of five finalists that the public was asked to vote on.
September 21, 2021 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
080321-RPS-SCHOOL-BOARD-6015.jpg
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board picks 'Dakota' for new middle school name
Follow along with reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
September 21, 2021 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Public Schools Logo
Local
COVID-19 cases spike for Rochester in third week of school
There were 92 new cases last week, 656 people who had to quarantine.
September 20, 2021 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More