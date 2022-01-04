Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Rochester Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. He returned to northern Minnesota a few years later to write for The Bemidji Pioneer. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving.

He can be found on Twitter at @Jmanassa or through email at jshearer@postbulletin.com.

