JUNIOR HOCKEY
Junior hockey
Sports
Rochester natives Fleming, Haskins named to All-Star game for NHL Draft prospects
Tyler Haskins and Maddox Fleming are having standout seasons in the USHL. Next month, they'll get a chance to play in front of a national TV audience in the BioSteel All-American Game.
Sports
Grizzlies’ Ratzloff proof that nice guys can finish first
Rochester native Chris Ratzloff took over as head coach of the Rochester Grizzlies in the summer of 2019. He's since led them to a national runner-up finish and 102 wins in 125 games.
December 24, 2021 06:00 PM
Sports
Whirlwind courtship leads Albert Lea's Cichosz to commit to No. 1-ranked Minnesota State, Mankato
In a span of less than a week, Campbell Cichosz went from being a top-four defenseman on a brand new North American Hockey League team to being committed to play for the No. 1-ranked college team in the country.
December 23, 2021 05:23 PM
Sports
Grizzlies drop tight game to high-powered Granite City in Showcase finale
BLAINE — The Rochester Grizzlies expected to be tested at the North American 3 Hockey League Showcase this week in Blaine.
December 22, 2021 06:49 PM
Latest Headlines
Sports
Grizzlies ready to 'Showcase' themselves against NA3HL's best
Rochester continues a stretch of four games in five games today, when it opens play at the annual NA3HL Showcase in Blaine.
December 20, 2021 06:00 AM
Sports
Gibson, Liffrig, Bauer have big showings as Grizzlies avenge loss to Mason City
Three players had at least three points as the Rochester Grizzlies rallied to beat Mason City on Saturday.
December 19, 2021 03:49 PM
·
By
Post Bulletin staff
