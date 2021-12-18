Kasson-Mantorville leads after Day 1 of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament

The Minnesota Christmas Tournament is considered by many to be Minnesota's premier early season high school wrestling event.

Perennial powerhouse programs from around the Metro, as well as the state of Minnesota, plus top outfits from Wisconsin and South Dakota all come to Rochester Community Technical College for the two-day event.

This year's event included 36 teams with nationally ranked programs such as Simley, St. Michael-Albertville and Brendan Valley (S.D.) plus Wisconsin standout programs in Kaukauna, Oconto Falls and Luxemburg-Casco, while Shakopee, Stillwater, Apple Valley and Waconia were just some of the top teams from Minnesota.

And after Day 1, it's Kasson-Mantorville that leads them all with 78 points. Followed by St. Michael-Albertville (76.5), Waconia (76), Simley (67) and Stillwater (66).

Thirteen of the 14 Kasson-Mantorville grapplers posted a victory. Six of those — Joseph Kennedy (138 pounds), Logan Vaughan (152), Cole Glazier (170), Bennett Berge (182), Kail Wynia (195) and Reed Parrish (285) — are now going for a title Saturday on Day 2 after posting a perfect Friday.

"This is a tough tournament and we are here to get better and advance," KoMets' coach Jamie Heidt said. "We had some guys that fought hard even in these losses. Now we get up tomorrow and do it again."

The KoMets know they are in favorable position, but their work isn't done yet.

"We have a lot of potential to be pretty fricken good," said Berge. "A lot will tell you after tomorrow's first round. Those quarterfinals into the semifinals is when you get replacement points and that's when teams make their jump. We still have a lot of work to do."

Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Lake City's Ethan Roberson in a 182-pound match during the 2021 Christmas Classic wrestling tournament Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Berge wasted little time in going for his second consecutive Christmas Tournament title by quickly registering pins in under a minute.

This comes just two weeks after he and the KoMets' had another impressive showing at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Iowa. Berge won the 182-pound division, while Kasson-Mantorville finished tied for ninth in the stacked field that consisted mostly of schools from Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

For the talented KoMets, these tournaments prove vital when it comes to the postseason.

"We thrive for the competition," Glazier said. "We came knowing it's going to be a grind. We came here looking for the best competition. Two weekends ago, we were at the DonnyBrook down in Iowa and that's the same thing. That's an early tournament and that's a grinder.

"We come to these tournaments looking for the competition and that's what we thrive off of."

Glazier was also impressive, picking up a pair of pins to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals.

Vaughan also had himself a solid day. He tallied a pin and a technical fall to advance to the quarters. He was one of the last ones on the mat as the 145- and 152-pound weight classes were the last ones to go because of an original glitch in the trackwrestling.com software that delayed the start of the meet by more than an hour.

Vaughan, himself, didn't wrestle until around 7:45 p.m. after originally supposed to go around 3.

"You just have to deal with adversity right?" Heidt said. "We have to make sure we stay focus and guys are ready to go whenever. When it's time to wrestle, it's time to wrestle no matter what else is going on around you."

Now, the KoMets will focus on whatever tomorrow brings.

"It's one match, one period at a time," Heidt said. "We will get up tomorrow morning, focus on what's in front of us and make some adjustments. It's always important to represent yourself at the next level the next day. We want to continue to build as the day goes on. The competition gets better. We have to tighten some things up, convert more scores."

GOOD DAY FOR THE AREA

Overall, it was a solid day for the five area teams that helped fill out the 36-team field.

Lake City's Luke Becker (152), Jonathan Harvey (160) and Max Balow (285) all advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals with perfect records. Balow recorded a pair of pins in under 90 seconds, while Harvey and Becker each picked up a pin and a 4-0 decision. As a team Lake City is 31st with 25 points.

Right behind them is Byron with 24.5 points, which will have two wrestlers in Saturday's championship bracket. Maxwell Petersen put on a clinic at 145 with two pins and a technical fall, while Beau Lorentzen (195) won by an 8-7 decision in his first match before recording a pin to advance to the quarterfinals as well for the Bears.

Mayo's Logan Burger advanced to the 170-pound quarterfinals with a pin and a 6-4 decision. The Spartans are in 25th with 34 points, thanks in part to a pair of 2-1 performances from Calder Sheehan (138) and Ian Funk (152). They will both go for third tomorrow.

As will Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Martin Prieto (195), Dominic Michael (152) and Aiden Graner (106). The Bulldogs currently are 36th with 18 points.

Link to all results: Minnesota Christmas Tournament