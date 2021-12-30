Law enforcement agencies in Minnesota are required to provide at least a total of 16 hours within an officer's three-year licensing cycle of in-service training in crisis intervention and mental illness crises; conflict management and mediation; and recognizing and valuing community diversity and cultural differences to include implicit bias training.
Some of the funds raised have already been distributed and used to help fund a stay at a hotel as the family of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was unable to return home where Fiafonou and police had a more than 24-hour standoff.
The rally for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Austin Police Department, 201 First Street Northeast in Austin. Members of Fiafonou's family are expected to speak at the rally.