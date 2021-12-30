SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
KOKOU CHRISTOPHER FIAFONOU

Screenshot 2021-12-30 145023.jpg
Local
Live coverage: Justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou rally in Austin
A rally to demand justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Austin Police Department.
Austin Police Department logo
Local
Austin police chief, NAMI talk law enforcement crisis and mental health training requirements
Law enforcement agencies in Minnesota are required to provide at least a total of 16 hours within an officer's three-year licensing cycle of in-service training in crisis intervention and mental illness crises; conflict management and mediation; and recognizing and valuing community diversity and cultural differences to include implicit bias training.
December 30, 2021 09:11 AM
Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Local
Fundraising campaigns started to support the family of the man killed in Austin
Some of the funds raised have already been distributed and used to help fund a stay at a hotel as the family of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was unable to return home where Fiafonou and police had a more than 24-hour standoff.
December 30, 2021 09:09 AM
Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Local
Community rally planned for Thursday afternoon in Austin for man killed by police
The rally for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Austin Police Department, 201 First Street Northeast in Austin. Members of Fiafonou's family are expected to speak at the rally.
December 30, 2021 09:04 AM

Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou
Local
Man, officer identified in Dec. 23 fatal shooting in Austin
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, of Austin, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
December 28, 2021 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

