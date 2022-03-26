Lake City native Taylor Heise named Kazmaier Award winner as best player in women's college hockey

Taylor Heise was named the best high school hockey player in Minnesota when she was a senior playing for Red Wing in 2018.

The Lake City native was also named the national High School Player of the Year that spring by USA Today.

Saturday, Heise received the highest honor a player in women’s college hockey can receive. She is the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award winner. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top player.

“She’s dominant every single time she’s on the ice,” Gophers head coach Brad Frost said earlier this season. “She’s a goal-scorer, she’s a playmaker, she’s a penalty-killer, she’s a power-play kid, she’s our vocal leader. You name it, she’s been able to do things this year and do things really, really well.”

Heise led the Gophers to a 29-9-1 record this season, while leading the country in points (66) and ranking second in goals scored (29).

“I am beyond honored to receive such a prestigious award that means so much to women’s hockey,” Heise said in a statement. “I would like to thank my current coaches and teammates for always supporting me and making all my years at the University of Minnesota, especially this year, so amazing. To have my name put alongside so many talented women is an absolute honor.”

Heise is the 25th recipient of the Kazmaier Award, and she joins Amanda Kessel (2013) and Krissy Wendell (2005) as the only Gophers to win it.

The award is named in honor of the late Patty Kazmaier, who was a four-year varsity letter-winner and All-Ivy League defenseman at Princeton University from 1981-86. Kazmaier died in 1990 at the age of 28 following a long struggle with a rare blood disease.

The award is the biggest in a long list of honors Heise has received. She was also named a First Team All-American this season, the WCHA Player of the Year, WCHA Offensive Player of the Year and was the league’s scoring champion. She was named the WCHA Forward of the Month three times during her senior season and twice was named the national Player of the Month by the Hockey Coaches Association.

Heise is the first Gopher to win the WCHA scoring title since fellow Red Wing alum Nicole Schammel won in 2018-19.

"We are absolutely thrilled for Taylor, her family, teammates and our program," Frost said. "She had a year that we will all remember and is very deserving of the Patty Kazmaier award. Taylor embodies what Patty was all about and we are so happy for her.

“To add her name to the likes of Wendell and Kessel, as past winners from the University of Minnesota, speaks volumes to the season that Taylor had."

Heise was a dynamic player in high school, as well, putting up 74 goals and 30 assists in 29 games as a senior at Red Wing 2017-18, when she was named Minnesota’s Miss Hockey as well as USA Today’s national Player of the Year. She played six seasons on the Wingers’ varsity and led the team to four Class A state tournaments. Heise finished her high school career with 216 goals and 374 points.

The 22-year-old — who was also named to the WCHA All-Academic Team — has 67 goals and 160 in 134 career games with the Gophers.

