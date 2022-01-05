Latest Headlines

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
jea 2411 Vikings vs Seattle
Pro
Vikings’ Andre Patterson glad to be back after COVID-19 ‘hit me pretty good’
Since the start of November, the Vikings have put 34 players on a COVID-19 list. That’s 23 off the 53-man roster, nine from the practice squad two off injured reserve.
January 05, 2022 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Do Hangover Cures Really Work?
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Do hangover cures really work?
Hangovers after a night of overindulgence are no fun. Even worse — many hangover cures may not work. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares info from a study that exposes a lack of scientific evidence behind hangover remedies.
January 05, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Keith Ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
January 05, 2022 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
Pro
Kirk Cousins off COVID list, wants to remain with Vikings ‘rest of my career’
Cousins, 33, was back at the TCO Performance Center for practice on a limited basis after testing positive last Friday and missing Minnesota’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday
January 05, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
NHL: Winter Classic-St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Pro
Wild’s Dean Evason: ‘We need to work our way out’ of five-game losing streak
They have lost five straight games heading into Thursday’s contest with the Boston Bruins
January 05, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
podcast+95e52e4b-e53b-4b71-a5b7-2f62e21c12c6-Health-Variant-Image-1400x1400.jpg
NewsMD
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity. 
January 05, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Gilligan the loon trapped
Northland Outdoors
Gilligan, the trapped loon on frozen lake, will have mysterious fate explained in children's book
Gilligan was last seen Dec. 18. On Dec. 19, Debbie Center went to the lake to check on him, but saw nothing but ice from her viewing spot 1,700 feet away.
January 05, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Coronavirus
NewsMD
Minnesota COVID hospitalizations on rise again as test positivity rates soar
Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating public masking requirements as COVID cases soar once again.
January 05, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
Yepez Art4Trails.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Art4Trails opens summer 2022 submissions
Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.
January 05, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
National
U.S. attorney general to discuss investigation into Capitol attack
Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, is not expected to speak in detail about specific charges or identify new suspects during his speech Wednesday.
January 05, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Sarah N. Lynch / Reuters
20220105-AMX-US-NEWS-AT-LEAST-13-PEOPLE-INCLUDING-3-PHI.jpg
National
At least 13 people, including 7 children, killed in Philadelphia fire
Firefighters arrived around 6:40 a.m. and fought for about 50 minutes to control the blaze on the second floor of the three-story row house in the city's Fairmount neighborhood, owned by the city's public housing authority.
January 05, 2022 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
