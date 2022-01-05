Latest Headlines
Since the start of November, the Vikings have put 34 players on a COVID-19 list. That’s 23 off the 53-man roster, nine from the practice squad two off injured reserve.
Hangovers after a night of overindulgence are no fun. Even worse — many hangover cures may not work. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares info from a study that exposes a lack of scientific evidence behind hangover remedies.
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
Cousins, 33, was back at the TCO Performance Center for practice on a limited basis after testing positive last Friday and missing Minnesota’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay on Sunday
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
They have lost five straight games heading into Thursday’s contest with the Boston Bruins
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity.
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
Gilligan was last seen Dec. 18. On Dec. 19, Debbie Center went to the lake to check on him, but saw nothing but ice from her viewing spot 1,700 feet away.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
Minneapolis and St. Paul are reinstating public masking requirements as COVID cases soar once again.
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.
Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, is not expected to speak in detail about specific charges or identify new suspects during his speech Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived around 6:40 a.m. and fought for about 50 minutes to control the blaze on the second floor of the three-story row house in the city's Fairmount neighborhood, owned by the city's public housing authority.
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
