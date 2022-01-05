Legal Notices
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-21-7314 Estate of Richard Michael Smith, a/k/a Michael Smith, a/k/a Mike Smith, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Cynthia J. Smith, whose address is 220 -13th Lane SW, Oronoco, Minnesota, 55960, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: December 27, 2021 /s/ Darla J. Busian Registrar Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Kari C. Stonelake-Hopkins Dunlap & Seeger, P.A. 30 3rd Street SE, Suite 400 Rochester, MN 55904 Rochester, MN, 55904 Attorney License No: 298311 Telephone: (507) 288-9111 FAX: (507) 288-9342 Email: ksh@dunlaplaw.com (Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 19780
RESOLUTION Approving the Vacation of a Portion of the Sanitary Sewer Easement and a Portion of the Temporary Drainage Easement as part of the Cassidy Ridge Fourth Development, Located East of Stone Point Dr NE and South of 22nd Ave NE. WHEREAS, Bunne Land Development, LLC, initiated a request to vacate a portion of an existing drainage easement and a portion of an existing utility easement. WHEREAS, Section 17 .00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter states that, “[t]he Common Council may, by resolution adopted by five affirmative votes, vacate any public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or any part thereof, upon its own motion or by acting upon a petition filed by the owners of at least fifty percent of the lands which abut the line of the portion of the public street, alley, way, grounds or easement, or parts thereof, proposed to be vacated;” and WHEREAS, Section 17.00 of the City of Rochester Home Rule Charter further states that, “[n]o vacation shall be made unless the Common Council finds that to do so is in the public interest;” and WHEREAS, the Planning Department gave notice in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the City of Rochester that this petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at a public hearing at6:15 pm on November 15, 2021; and WHEREAS, the Planning Department filed the petition in their office and, by publication in the official newspaper at least ten days prior to the public hearing, gave notice that the petition had been filed, briefly stating its request, and stated that the petition would be heard and considered by the Common Council at 6:15 pm on November 15, 2021; and WHEREAS, the Common Council convened on November 15, 2021; investigated and considered the matter of the vacation of the easement, and gave all interested parties an opportunity to be heard and to present evidence; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the petition filed, the testimony and evidence presented by interested parties, and the investigation and consideration of the matter by the Common Council, it appears that it is in the best interests of the members of the public to vacate the easement. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Common Council of the City of Rochester that the easement described as follows is hereby vacated and abandoned: DRAINAGE EASEMENT VACATION Vacation of all that portion of those temporary drainage easements described in those certain Easement documents, dated June 24, 2013 and recorded in Olmsted public records as Document Numbers A-1324542 and A-1324544, over, under and across a part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 107 North, Range 13 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, the vacated portion of said temporary drainage easements lie northerly of the following described line: Commencing at the southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 53 minutes 52 seconds East, assumed bearing, along the south line of said Southwest Quarter 856.50 feet to the east line of CASSIDY RIDGE SECOND, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, Olmsted County, Minnesota; thence North 22 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East along said east line 165.37 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 83 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds East 626.52 feet and said line there terminating. UTILITY EASEMENT VACATION Vacation of all that portion of those public utility easements described in those certain Utility Easement documents, each dated June 24, 2013, and recorded in Olmsted public records as Document Numbers A-1324543 and A-1324545, over, under and across a part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 107 North, Range 13 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, the centerline of the vacated portion of said public utility easement is described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence easterly on a Minnesota State Plane Grid Azimuth from north of 89 degrees 20 minutes 28 seconds along the south line of said Southwest Quarter 1152.48 feet; thence northeasterly 54 degrees 53 minutes 21 seconds azimuth 169.74 feet to the point of beginning of said vacation of a 31.00 foot wide public utility easement, said center line running thence northeasterly 54 degrees 53 minutes 21 seconds azimuth 21.20 feet to the point of termination of said center line and also the point of beginning of the center line of a 20.00 foot wide public utility easement; the center line of said easement running thence northwesterly 312 degrees 40 minutes 37 seconds azimuth 144.18 feet; thence northeasterly 34 degrees 42 minutes 46 seconds azimuth 139.05 feet; thence northerly 04 degrees 14 minutes 02 seconds azimuth 43.50 feet; thence northwesterly 333 degrees 45 minutes 19 seconds azimuth 317.24 feet; thence northerly 358 degrees 31 minutes 00 seconds azimuth 269.18 feet; thence northeasterly 23 degrees 02 minutes 11 seconds azimuth 80.07 feet; thence northeasterly 47 degrees 33 minutes 22 seconds azimuth 228.70 feet; thence northeasterly 23 degrees 21 minutes 54 seconds azimuth 77.76 feet; thence northerly 359 degrees 10 minutes 25 seconds azimuth 97 .12 feet to the south line of WEIH SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof on file at the County Recorder’s office, Olmsted County, Minnesota, and said center line of vacation there terminating. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City approve Vacation Application No. CD2021-008VAC requested by Bunne Land Development, LLC, subject to the conditions of approval shown below: 1. Prior to recording this easement vacation, the public sanitary sewer main located in the utility easement being vacated will need to be relocated. 2. Prior to recording the easement vacation, the owner shall dedicate a sanitary sewer/utility easement for the portion of the relocated sanitary sewer main that will not be located in the proposed public right of way of Cassidy Ridge Drive NE, to the satisfaction of Rochester Public Works. 3. Final Plat CD2021-029PLAT shall be recorded prior to recording the Easement Vacation. PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, THIS 15TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2021. /s/ Brooke Carlson PRESIDENT OF SAID COMMON COUNCIL ATTEST: /s/ Kelly K. Geistler CITY CLERK APPROVED THIS 16TH DAY OF NOOVEMBER, 2021. /s/ Kim Norton MAYOR OF SAID CITY (Jan. 4, 2022) 19693
Rochester Public Schools Tuesday, January 4, 202 Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m. 1. CALL TO ORDER & PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: 1.01 Call to Order 1.02 Pledge of Allegiance 2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: 2.01 Approval of Agenda - January 4, 2022 3. Comments to the Board 3.01 Comments to the Board Opportunity #1 3.02 Comments to the Board Opportunity #3 3.03 Comments to the Board Opportunity #2 3.04 Comments to the Board Opportunity #4 3.05 Comments to the Board Opportunity #5 3.06 Comments to the Board Opportunity #6 3.07 Comments to the Board Opportunity #7 3.08 Comments to the Board Opportunity #8 4. INFORMATION AND OUTREACH: 4.01 Reorganization of the School Board 4.02 December 14, 2021 Special Session Summary 4.03 Employees of Color (EOC) Resource Group 4.04 School Board Committee Assignment Updates 5. FOCUS TOPIC: 5.01 English/Language Arts Overview 6. MONITORING: 6.01 Update of Districtwide School Attendance Boundary Changes 6.02 Minnesota Legal Compliance – Contract with Interested Officer 6.03 Policy Recommendations December - 2nd Briefing 6.04 Policy 209 - Code of Ethics Annual Review 7. PREPARATION FOR ACTION: 8. ACTION: 9. CONSENT AGENDA: 9.01 Human Resources Actions 9.02 Century High School scoreboard advertising - three year agreement 9.03 Authorization to Apply for and Accept Financial Grants 9.04 Designation of Qualified Newspaper 9.05 Approval of School District Attorney 9.06 Approval of Financial Resolutions Following the School Board Reorganization 9.07 Approval of Monthly Bills & Bank Reconciliation 9.08 Approval of Monthly Budget to Actual Report 9.09 December 7, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes 10. ANNUAL BOARD CALENDAR UPDATE: 10.01 School Board Annual Calendar Update 10.02 Meeting Dates January - March 2022 held in Boardroom at Edison Building 11. OTHER BUSINESS: 11.01 Closed Session - Labor Negotiation Strategy 12. ADJOURNMENT: 12.01 Meeting Adjourned (Jan. 4, 2022)
Rochester Public Schools INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #535 ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING School Board Regular Meeting This upcoming Rochester Public School Board Meeting will be held at the Edison Building, 615 7th Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902 at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The School Board Agenda and supporting documents can be found here. The School Board’s meeting schedule, recaps of meetings, and more are available at rochesterschools.org. The Rochester Public School Board is meeting in person. School Board Policy 808 requires all persons wear face coverings at school board meetings. Exceptions to this requirement can be found in Policy 808. The District will attempt to arrange spaces to allow physical distancing. Sanitizing surfaces before meetings and between different users is strongly recommended, and materials to sanitize between presentations will be available. School Board meetings will also be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/ISD535 for anyone wanting to watch a meeting live from their own location and/or watch a meeting playback. The School Board welcomes input from our community. The best way to share your thoughts and ideas with Board members is through email. To contact all RPS School Board members, please email SchoolBoardMembers@rochesterschools.org. District stakeholders have opportunity to address the Board directly during “Comments to the Board” at a Regular School Board meeting. To schedule a speaking time at Comments to the Board, please email meseverson@rochesterschools.org by 3:00 on the day of a meeting to reserve a time-slot. The process for Comments to the Board can be found here: https://www.rochesterschools.org/about-us/school-board/public-comment. Comments to Board are not live-streamed or taped for later viewing. (Jan. 4, 2022) 19389
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jo Ladon Lucas, aka J Ladon Lucas, aka Ladon Lucas, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-21-6928 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The amended Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., by this Court at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904, Minnesota via Zoom. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: December 22, 2021 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jennifer A. Gumbel Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive SW Rochester, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0387724 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 jennifer.gumbel@wagnerlegalmn.com (Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 19372
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OLMSTED THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Evelyn R. Burns, Decedent Court File No. 55-PR-21-6817 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Olmsted County Courthouse, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904, by this Court via Zoom. Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing with Instructions. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: December 22, 2021 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace Judge of District Court Court Administrator Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Alec S. Osland Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive SW, STE 102 Rocehster, MN, 55902 Attorney License No: 0401039 Telephone: (507) 288-5567 FAX: (507) 288-5589 alec.osland@wagnerlegalmn.com (Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 19365
Southeast Service Cooperative is seeking proposals for parking lot re-surfacing. Contact Dale Walston dwalston@ssc.coop to receive proposal information. Proposals are due January 31, 2022. (Jan. 4, 2022) 19320
CASCADE TOWNSHIP BOARD – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MODIFICATION OF THE CASCADE TOWNSHIP SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT On Monday, January 10, 2022, after 6:00 pm, the Cascade Township Board will hold a public hearing at the Cascade Town Hall, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN regarding: A presentation of modifications required for the Cascade Township Subordinate Service District will be made. All interested parties are encouraged to attend or send written comments to Cascade Township, 2025 75th Street NE, Rochester, MN 55906 or via email to cascadetownclerk@outlook.com. Cascade Township By, Sara Rudquist, Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 to consider the following: Conditional Use Permit #CD2021-034CUP by Peter Damsgaard, for the development of an 11,000 square foot Daycare Facility in the M-1 zoning district. The site is located east of 34th Avenue NW and 300 feet northeast of the 35th Avenue NW and 9th Street NW intersection. Conditional Use Permit #CD2021-035CUP by Coffee Holdings, LLC, for the development of a 554 square foot fast food restaurant and accessory drive-in facility within the B-1 zoning district. The site is located north of Wheelock Drive NE and East of Viola Road NE. This meeting will take place virtually. Any person wishing to comment on the application may join the virtual meeting. To attend the virtual meeting, please contact Rochester Community Development by noon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for a MS TEAMS meeting invitation. The call-in number for the meeting will also be available at the top of the meeting agenda. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx Citizens who wish to submit a written public comment may do so by sending comments to City of Rochester Community Development Department 4001 West River Parkway - Rochester, MN 55901 or communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov (Jan. 1, 2022) 18921
The Byron City Council will be conducting a public hearing at City Hall on January 11, 2022 at 6:00pm. This meeting will be discussing the following issue: 1. An easement/roadway vacation has been requested for a section of roadway Barbaree Lane SE. The adjacent property owners are requesting to create a private drive/road for property access. (815 & 821 Country Club Road SE). The public is welcome to attend. Call 507-775-3400 or stop by City Hall for further information. (Jan. 1, 2022) 18551
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, January 13th, 2022, after 7:00 pm, the Rochester Township Board will hold public hearings at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN, regarding: 1. Access Management and Right-of Way Ordinance; and 2. Driveway Culvert Ordinance Complete copies of the ordinances are posted on the Rochester Township website at: https://www.rochester-township.com Paper copies are available for review at Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902. These ordinances will replace the current ordinances dealing with driveways and work within the road right-of-way. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comments to: Randy Staver, Township Clerk, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-282-6488. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021) 18260
2022 STREET & UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS EYOTA, MN ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Public notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by the City of Eyota, MN, at City Hall, 38 South Front Street, Eyota MN, Until 2:00 p.m. on January 20, 2022 for furnishing materials and labor for construction of 2022 Street & Utility Improvements as described in plans and specifications thereof now on file in the office of the City Clerk. Proposals will be opened at 2:00 p.m. Proposals will be acted upon by the City Council at a meeting to be held in the City Hall, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on January 27, 2022 or at such later time and place as may then be fixed. The extent of the work involved is furnishing all labor and materials for construction of the 2022 Street & Utility Improvements together with related subsidiary and incidental work including: The project consists of: Bituminous pavement, concrete curb & gutter, watermain replacement, storm sewer, common excavation, aggregate base, and turf establishment. The method of construction shall be by Contract and all work is to be done in strict compliance with plans and specifications prepared by WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 which have heretofore been approved by the City Council and are now on file for public examination in the office of the City Clerk. The contract documents are available at www.questcdn.com. This contract is QuestCDN project number eBidDoc 8097639. A Contractor may view the contract documents at no cost prior to deciding to become a Planholder. To be considered a Planholder for bids, a Contractor must register with QuestCDN.com and purchase the contract documents in digital form at a cost of $20.00. Registering as a Planholder is recommended for all prime Contractors and subcontractors as Planholders will receive automatic notice of addenda and other contract document updates via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration and downloading digital project information questions. Each bid must be made out on a proposal blank furnished by the City and obtained at the offices of WHKS & Co. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Eyota, Minnesota in the amount of at least 5% of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder will furnish the required bonds and enter into a contract within ten (10) working days, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays, after the award of the contract. Bidders shall not be permitted to withdraw their bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the same are opened. Payment for said 2022 Street & Utility Improvements will be made in cash from cash on hand, from governmental grants, or from such other funds as may be legally used for such purposes. Monthly estimates will be made by the Engineer and payment will be made to the Contractor in the amount of ninety-five (95%) of said estimate. Final payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after substantial completion. For construction, reconstruction, or improvement of streets and highway, including bridges, “substantial completion” shall be defined as the date when construction-related traffic devices and ongoing inspections are no longer required. The Owner reserves the right to withhold up to two hundred and fifty percent (250%) of the cost to correct deficient work or complete work known at the time of substantial completion. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after completion of the work. The Owner reserves the right to withhold one percent (1%) of the total contract amount or five hundred dollars ($500), whichever is greater, pending completion and submission of all final paperwork by the contractor or subcontractors. “Final paperwork” shall be defined as any documents required to fulfill contractual obligations, including, but not limited to, operation manuals, payroll documents for projects subject to prevailing wage requirements, material certifications and warranties, DBE final clearance, NPDES Permit Termination, withholding exemption certificate, etc. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after submission of all final paperwork. The Contractor shall commence work after the Notice to Proceed is issued and shall complete all items, excluding bituminous wearing course, on or before October 28, 2022. Bituminous wearing course shall be completed on or before June 30, 2023. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance and Maintenance Bond and a Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to one hundred (100) percent of the Contract price. Said bonds are to be issued by a responsible surety, approved by the City Council, and which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained, and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all materials and labor and protect and save harmless the City from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the Contractor. Said bond shall also guarantee the maintenance of the improvements constructed for a period of two (2) years from and after its completion and acceptance by the City. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by WHKS & Co., Engineers, Planners, and Surveyors, Rochester, Minnesota, which plans and specifications and prior proceedings of the City Council referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of this notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities and irregularities. Published upon order of the City Council of the Eyota, Minnesota. Marlis Knowlton CITY CLERK City of Eyota, Minnesota (Dec. 28, 2021)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Great Planes Aviation PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 7300 Brataas Lane SW Rochester MN 55902 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: GPA Flight Training, LLC Address: 7300 Brataas Lane SW Rochester MN 55902 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATED: 12/22/2021 SIGNED BY: Susan J. Markey MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: corporatenotices@maslon.com (Dec. 28, 2021; Jan. 1, 2021) 18160
NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP & ORION TOWNSHIP OLMSTED COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the town boards of Orion Township and Pleasant Grove Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 12th day of January, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., with a inclement weather date of January 19th 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Town Hall located at 4639 Center Street SE Stewartville, MN 55976 for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road: Beginning at the southeast comer of Section 13 in Pleasant Grove Township and the Southwest comer of Section 18 in Orion Township then following the section line to a point 330 feet North of the southwest section comer of Section 18. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. The boards will announce speaking time for public comment the day of the meeting. The tracts of land which said road passes and the owners and occupants thereof, as nearly as we can determine are as follows: Owner(s): Donald and Lynnda Gardner Description of Land: 9003 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 521833039329) Owner(s): Robert Franks, Jr. Description of Land: 9061 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 531344079908 & 531344079909) Owner(s): Benjamin and Amanda Riley Description of Land: 9001 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 5218330 9330} Dated: 12/8/2021 /s/ Don Hodkinson Don Hodkinson Orion Township Clerk Dated: 12/8/2021 /s/ Stacey Kaldenberg Stacey Kaldenberg Pleasant Grove Township Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021; Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 17908
ROCHESTER PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS On Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, after 7:00 pm, the Rochester Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Rochester Town Hall, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Rochester, MN, regarding: Zone Change and General Development Plan: The hearing is to consider an application for a General Development Plan (GDP) and Zone change for two tax parcels totaling approximately 63.91 acres. The parcels are currently zoned A-3; Agricultural District and are within the Suburban Subdivision areas of the Olmsted County and Rochester Township Land Use Plans. The requested zone change is to R-1; Low Density Residential District. A total of 15 single family residential lots are shown on the GDP and the proposed name of the subdivision is Woodland Valley Estates. The lots will be served by individual septic systems and two private shared wells. The Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Town Board on the submitted applications. If the Planning Commission makes a recommendation the Rochester Town Board will consider said recommendation at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Location: Located near the west end of Meadow Crossing Road SW on the south side of the road, the parcel is formerly known as the Sandy Keith property. Legal: Parcel #’s: 641844057852 and 641911041886. Lying in the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 18 and the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of Section 19, all in Rochester Township. Owner: Alexander M. and Marion S. Keith – Trustees – 5225 Meadow Crossing Road SW – Rochester, MN 55902 Applicant: Woodland Valley Developers – 1791 Dayton Avenue – St. Paul, MN 55104 Engineers: WSE Massey – 1217 Restoration Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902 All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting or send written comments to Township Cooperative Planning Association, 4111 11th Avenue SW, Room 10, Rochester, MN 55902, or you may call 507-529-0774. Rochester Township For, Randy Staver, Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021) 17674