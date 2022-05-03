2022 Comissioner Districts

Notice is hereby given in pursuant to M.S. 204B.14 subd 4 of new congressional, legislative and county commissioner district lines as well as City of Rochester precinct lines. Olmsted County is wholly in Congressional District 1. The following map shows the newly adopted Legislative and Commission District as well as City of Rochester, MN maps of wards and precincts. W. Mark Krupski /s/ W. Mark Krupski Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Olmsted County, Minnesota