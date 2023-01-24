22-115474 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 10, 2020 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $146,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Adam Donald Holmvig, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 16, 2020, Olmsted County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T-151190 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC; Dated: May 11, 2021 filed: May 11, 2021, recorded as document number T154424 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT EIGHTEEN (18), BLOCK THREE (3), MEADOW PARK EIGHTH SUBDIVISION, IN THE CITY OF ROCHESTER, OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA REGISTERED PROPERTY PROPERTY ADDRESS: 982 17 1/2 St Se, Rochester, MN 55904 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 641243013640 COT# 35637.0 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $151,134.75 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 18, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2023, or the next business day if July 18, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 21, 2022 Specialized Loan Servicing LLC Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY ____________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 18, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to March 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by September 21, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 19, 2023. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC Assignee of Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 22-115474 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee (Jan. 24, 2023) 169516