23-116157 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 16, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $155,700.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Lloyd Francis Hebig, unmarried MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100940000095658200 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: American Advisors Group SERVICER: Compu-Link Corporation d/b/a Celink DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed January 25, 2018, Olmsted County Recorder, as Document Number A1442332 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: THE EAST 40 FEET OF LOT 31, STEWART’S WOODLAWN ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF STEWARTVILLE PROPERTY ADDRESS: 408 2nd St Nw, Stewartville, MN 55976 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 54.34.23.030268 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $76,020.64 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 9, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 9, 2024, or the next business day if August 9, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: May 22, 2023 Carrington Mortgage Services LLC Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (May 27; June 3. 10, 17 & 24; July 1, 2023) 226777