23-116265 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $134,800.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Amber Stricklin, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 5, 2017, Olmsted County Recorder, as Document Number A-1432311 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I; thereafter assigned to MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), Block Five (5), Original Plat of Dover Center, now Village of Dover, Olmsted County. Also that part of the West Half of Vacated Oak Street as said Street is platted in the Original Town Plat of Dover Center, Olmsted County, Minnesota, which is described lying north of the South line of Lot 12 in Block 5 extended and which lies South of the north line of Lot 11 in said Block 5 extended, all in said Original Town Plat of Dover Center. Together with an ingress and egress Easement reserved in that Trustee’s Deed dated 2/7/2008, filed 5/9/2008 as Document No A1166946 by Larry E Brubaker and Betty Brubaker, as Trustees of the Brubaker Family Living Trust U/A/D 8-21-1992 to Hiawatha Sno-Seekers: Over the West 10 feet of that part of the West Half of vacated Oak Street as said Street is platted in the Original Town Plat of Dover Center, Olmsted County, Minnesota, which is described as lying North of the South line of Lot 12 in Block 5 extended and which lies South of the North line of Lot 11 in said Block 5, extended, all in said Original Town Plat of Dover Center together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto and subject to the following exceptions: Restrictions and Easements of Record. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 421 E Eyota St, Dover, MN 55929 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 61.22.21.027905 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Olmsted THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 12, 2023: $123,757.47 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 16, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 101 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 16, 2024, or the next business day if February 16, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: June 21, 2023 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (June 27; July 4, 11, 18 & 25; Aug. 1, 2023) 236679