300,000 Gallon water tower repainting By

300,000 Gallon water tower repainting Byron, MN 2023 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Public notice is hereby given that online electronic proposals will be received by the City of Byron, MN, until 2:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023 for furnishing materials and labor for construction of 300,000 Gallon Water Tower Repainting as described in plans and specifications thereof now on file in the office of the City Administrator. Proposals will be opened at 2:00 p.m. Proposals will be acted upon by the City Council at a meeting to be held in the City Hall, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023 or at such later time and place as may then be fixed. The extent of the work involved is furnishing all labor and materials for construction of the 300,000 Gallon Water Tower Repainting together with related subsidiary and incidental work including: The removal of existing coating and repainting of the entire water tower interior and exterior, including lead abatement of existing coating, and miscellaneous repairs. The method of construction shall be by Contract and all work is to be done in strict compliance with plans and specifications prepared by WHKS & Co., 2905 South Broadway, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 which have heretofore been approved by the City Council and are now on file for public examination in the office of the City Administrator. The contract documents are available at www.questcdn.com. This contract is QuestCDN project number eBidDoc 8351726. A Contractor may view the contract documents at no cost prior to deciding to become a Planholder. To be considered a Planholder for bids, a Contractor must register with QuestCDN.com and purchase the contract documents in digital form at a cost of$20. Registering as a Planholder is recommended for all prime Contractors and subcontractors as Planholders will receive automatic notice of addenda and other contract document updates via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital project information and vBid online bid submittal questions. For this project, bids will ONLY be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click on the online bid button at the top of the bid advertisement page. Prospective bidders must be on the Planholder list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Each bid must be accompanied by an electronic copy of a certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Byron, Minnesota in the amount of at least 5% of the total bid as a guarantee that the bidder will furnish the required bonds and enter into a contract within ten (10) working days, excluding Saturday, Sunday and holidays, after the award of the contract. This electronic copy will be facilitated through the Quest CDN electronic bid service. The apparent low bidder will be required to submit a hard copy of the certified check, cashier’s check or bid bond within three (3) days of the bid opening. Bidders shall not be permitted to withdraw their bids for a period of sixty (60) days after the same are opened. Payment for said 300,000 Gallon Water Tower Repainting will be made in cash from cash on hand, from governmental grants, or from such other funds as may be legally used for such purposes. Monthly estimates will be made by the Engineer and payment will be made to the Contractor in the amount of ninety-five (95%) of said estimate. Final payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after substantial completion. For construction, reconstruction, or improvement of streets and highway, including bridges, “substantial completion” shall be defined as the date when construction-related traffic devices and ongoing inspections are no longer required. The Owner reserves the right to withhold up to two hundred and fifty percent (250%) of the cost to correct deficient work or complete work known at the time of substantial completion. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after completion of the work. The Owner reserves the right to withhold one percent (1%) of the total contract amount or five hundred dollars ($500), whichever is greater, pending completion and submission of all final paperwork by the contractor or subcontractors. “Final paperwork” shall be defined as any documents required to fulfill contractual obligations, including, but not limited to, operation manuals, payroll documents for projects subject to prevailing wage requirements, material certifications and warranties, DBE final clearance, NPDES Permit Termination, withholding exemption certificate, etc. Payment of money due will be made in cash no later than sixty (60) days after submission of all final paperwork. The Contractor shall commence work after the Notice to Proceed is issued and shall be completed on or before September 29, 2023. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance and Maintenance Bond and a Payment Bond, both in an amount equal to one hundred (100) percent of the Contract price. Said bonds are to be issued by a responsible surety, approved by the City Council, and which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and the terms and conditions therein contained, and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all materials and labor and protect and save harmless the City from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the Contractor. Said bond shall also guarantee the maintenance of the improvements constructed for a period of one (1) year from and after its completion and acceptance by the City. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by WHKS & Co., Engineers, Planners, and Surveyors, Rochester, Minnesota, which plans and specifications and prior proceedings of the City Council referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of this notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. Bid forms, plans and specifications are available to download for a $20 charge at www.questcdn.com. Online bidders will be charged $30 to submit a bid on Quest CDN. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive technicalities and irregularities. Published upon order of the City Council of the Byron, Minnesota. Al Roder City Administrator City of Byron, Minnesota (Dec. 17, 2022) 131017