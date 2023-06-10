A NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the resident

A NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of City of Rice Lake that the Board of Adjustment will be conducting a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00 PM to consider a variance application for Donald and Tina Posch for property located at 5830 Lonely Pine Dr, Rice Lake, MN 55803. The application is to allow a 9’ variance from the required 25’ side yard setback, to build a detached garage. The Public Hearing will be at the Rice Lake City Hall; 4107 West Beyer Road; Rice Lake, Minnesota 55803. Carley Hungerford Zoning Administrator (June 7, 2023) 231084