ADC, P.A., a Minnesota 302A Corporation (the “Company”), hereby gives this notice to creditors and claimants pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 302A.727: 1. The Company is in the process of dissolving and winding up its affairs. 2. On January 26, 2023, the Company filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of Minnesota. 3. The address of the office to which written claims against the Company must be presented is as follows: ADC, P.A., Attn: Claims, 3000 43rd Str NW, Rochester, MN 55901. 4. All claims must be received on or before April 26, 2023, which date is ninety (90) days after the date on which this notice was first published as provided in Minnesota Statutes, Section 302A.727. /Jason Wagner/ Attorney for ADC, P.A. Wagner Oehler, Ltd. 1801 Greenview Drive SW, Suite 102 Rochester, MN 55902 (507) 288-5567 W-22-478 (Jan 31; Feb 7, 15 & 21, 2023) 180847