ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Capital Impr

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2023 Capital Improvement Plan Project, SOUTH City of Stewartville, Minnesota SEH No. STEWV 159339 Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Stewartville, MN until 11:00 am, Thursday, December 8, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of 2023 Capital Improvement Plan Project, SOUTH (5th Ave SE – 6th St to 9th St). The bid opening will be held at the Stewartville City Hall, at which time the Online Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The bid opening will also be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud: Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3DR6Ssv Or call in (audio only) +1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago Phone Conference ID: 833 939 573# Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply. Major components of the Work include: 8” PVC sanitary sewer, 6-8” PVC watermain, 12-18” RCP storm sewer, 4-6” PVC subdrain, bituminous reclamation, concrete curb & gutter, 4-6” concrete sidewalk, 6” concrete pavement, bituminous pavement, grading, precast structures. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents: SEH, 717 3rd Avenue SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Direct questions about this Project, including pre-bid questions, to Jenna Obernolte, at 507.288.6464 or jobernolte@sehinc.com. The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page. Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8335978 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com. For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated November 11, 2022 In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $75. Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Stewartville. William Schimmel, Jr City Administrator City of Stewartville, Minnesota (Nov. 15 & 22, 2022) 121682