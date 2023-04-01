ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK Rochester International Airport / FAA AIP NO. 3-27-0084-47-23 /SP NO. A5501-236 / CITY NO. 6878 Runway 13/31 RSA & ROFA Improvements NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATED COST OF IMPROVEMENTS FOR THE RUNWAY 13/31 RSA & ROFA IMPROVEMENTS, FAA AIP NO. 3-27-0084-47-23 AT THE ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR SAID IMPROVEMENTS. The City of Rochester is seeking a construction contractor for the Runway 13/31 RSA & ROFA Improvements project at the Rochester International Airport. Sealed bids for this project shall be submitted to the Rochester City Clerk, 201 4th Street SE, Room 135, Rochester, MN 55904 no later than 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. At that place and time bids will be opened before the City Clerk and the acting Airport Director or his designee and the names of the bidders and bid amount shall be read. A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the conference room of the Rochester International Airport Maintenance Building, 7600 Helgerson Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Parking is available in the main terminal lot. A tour of the project site will be conducted immediately following the pre-bid meeting. Bidders are not required to attend this pre-bid meeting; however, attendance is recommended. The Rochester City Council will act on the bids at a public meeting to be held at the Council/Board Chambers of the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 on May 15th, 2023, or at such later time it deems advisable. The right is reserved, as the interest of the City of Rochester, MN may require, to reject all bids, to waive minor irregularities and informalities in bids received and to accept or reject any bid. The award of contract, if it is to be awarded, shall be made within 120 calendar days of the date specified for public bid opening. Major items on which bids will be received include: Base Bid: Runway 31 RSA Grading, NAVAID Access Road, and MSE Wall Quantity/Unit P-152 Unclassified Excavation 16,990 CY P-152 Muck Excavation 4,260 CY P-152 Granular Embankment In Place, Obtained Off Site 25,600 TON F-162 Temporary Chain Link Fence, 10-Foot 870 LF F-162 Permanent Chain Link Fence, 8-Foot with 5-Strand Barbed Wire 765 LF D-701 30 Inch RCP Storm Sewer, Class III 100 LF D-701 15 Inch RCP Storm Sewer, Class III 200 LF T-901 Seeding, MnDOT Mixture 25-141 6.0 ACRE T-901 Hydraulic Stabilized Fiber Matrix (SFM) 23,000 SY T-905 Topsoil Re-Spread 6.0 ACRE MnDOT 2211 Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5 1,120 CY MnDOT 2360 Plant Mixed Asphalt Pavement 100 TON MnDOT 2411 Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall 414 SY MnDOT 2411 Arch Conc Texture (Ashlar Stone) & 2,310 SF Arch Surface Finish (Multi Color) MnDOT 2451 Structure Excavation, Class E 800 CY MnDOT 2451 Structural Backfill (Mod) 1,450 CY MnDOT 2451 Short Aggregate Piers 1 LS The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Mead & Hunt, Inc., 7900 International Drive, Suite 980, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425, Phone: 952-941-5619. Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form furnished by the City and obtained from www.questcdn.com and must be accompanied in a separate sealed envelope by either certified check drawn on a solvent Minnesota bank, a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Minnesota, or a share draft drawn on a solvent Minnesota credit union, in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the “City of Rochester, Minnesota” and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the City of Rochester, Minnesota as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. The City of Rochester, Minnesota will accept a bid bond approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and/or the United States government. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the City of Rochester, Minnesota. The work under this contract for this construction shall be started within ten (10) days after the “Construction Notice to Proceed” is issued. Work shall be completed within sixty (60) calendar days. The following Federal Provisions apply to this bid proposal: 1. Affirmative Action (41 CRF Part 60-4; Executive Order 11246) 2. Buy American Preference (49 USC § 50101; Executive Order 14005; Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Pub. L No. 117-58); Build America; Buy America (BABA)) 3. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurance (49 USC § 47123; FAA Order 1400.11) 4. Davis-Bacon Act (2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II (D); 29 CFR Part 5; 49 USC § 47112 (b); 40 USC § 3141-3144, 3146, and 3147) 5. Debarment and Suspension (2 CFR Part 180 (Subpart B); 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(H); 2 CFR Part 1200; DOT Order 4200.5; Executive Orders 12549 and 12689) 6. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (49 CFR Part 26) 7. Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (29 USC § 201, et seq; 2 CFR § 200.430) 8. Foreign Trade Restriction (49 CFR Part 30; 49 USC § 50104) 9. Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees (49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A; 31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment; 2 CFR part 200- Appendix II(I)) 10. Procurement of Recovered Materials (2 CFR § 200.323; 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II (J); 40 CFR Part 247; 42 USC § 6901, et seq (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA))) 11. Government-wide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace (49 CFR Part 32; Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988(41 USC § 8101-8106, as amended) 12. The contractor shall comply with the requirement of Executive Order 13513, Federal Leadership on Reducing Text Messaging While Driving, October 1, 2009 and DOT Order 3902.10, Text Messaging While Driving, December 30, 2009. Banning Texting While Driving is applicable to all sub-grants, contracts, and subcontracts. The specific requirements for the above Federal Provisions are incorporated by reference and are included in the Federal Requirements section of the Specifications. The successful bidder will be required to submit a Certification of Non-segregated Facilities and to notify prospective subcontractors of the requirement for such certification where the subcontract exceeds $10,000. The bidder shall make good faith efforts, as defined in Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract 3.08 percent of the total dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs)). The apparent successful bidder will be required to submit information concerning the DBE’s that will participate in this contract. The information shall include the name and address of each DBE, a description of the work to be performed by each named firm, and the dollar value of the contract. If the bidder fails to achieve the contract goal stated herein, it will be required to provide documentation demonstrating that it made good faith efforts in attempting to do so. A bid that fails to meet these requirements will be considered non-responsive. Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed airport improvements have been prepared by Mead & Hunt, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota. Plans and specifications and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of the Notice by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith. Copies of said plans and specifications are available electronically via the QuestCDN website. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project #8429178 on the website’s Project Search page. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Published upon order of the City of Rochester, Minnesota. By: City Clerk, Rochester, MN (April 5, 2023) 209899