ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK Rochester International Airport / CITY NO. 6867 New Standby Generator NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATED COST FOR THE NEW STANDBY GENERATOR PROJECT NO. 6867 AT THE ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA AND THE TAKING OF BIDS FOR SAID IMPROVEMENTS. The City of Rochester is seeking a contractor to provide and install a new standby generator at the Rochester International Airport (RST). Sealed bids for this project shall be submitted to the Rochester City Clerk, 201 4th Street SE, Room 135, Rochester, MN 55904 no later than 11:00 a.m. (CDT) on Thursday September 22, 2022. At that place and time bids will be opened before the City Clerk and the acting Airport Director or his designee and the names of the bidders and bid amount shall be read. A pre-bid meeting will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. CDT at the airport maintenance shop conference room, 7600 Helgerson Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902. A tour of the project site will be conducted immediately following the pre-bid meeting. Bidders are not required to attend this pre-bid meeting; however, attendance is recommended. The Rochester City Council will act on the bids at a public meeting to be held at the Council/Board chambers of the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., or at such time it deems advisable. The right is reserved, as the interest of the City of Rochester, MN may require, to reject all bids, to waive minor irregularities and informalities in bids received and to accept or reject any bid. The award of contract, if it is to be awarded, shall be made within 60 calendar days of the date specified for public bid opening. Major items on which bids will be received include: Bid Item Quantity/Unit Remove Existing Fence 1,010 LF Remove Bituminous Pavement 1,390 SF Type Sp 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (SPWEB240B) 65 TON 6-Inch Concrete Sidewalk 729 SF 10-foot Chain Link Fence Black Vinyl Coated 991 LF 16-Foot Slide Gate, 10-Foot Height 2 EA Concrete Pad for Dumpster Area 1,320 SF Dumpster Enclosure 1 LS Chain Driven Electrical Gate Operator 2 EA New Standby Generator 1 LS Each bid proposal shall be made out on the form furnished by the City of Rochester, MN and obtained from www.questcdn.com, and must be accompanied in a separate sealed envelope by either certified check drawn on a solvent Minnesota bank, a bid bond executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Minnesota, or a share draft drawn on a solvent Minnesota credit union, in an amount not less than 5% of the bid amount. The bid security should be made payable to the “City of Rochester, Minnesota” and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. The bid security shall be forfeited to the City of Rochester, Minnesota as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days after the award of contract and the maintenance of said work, if required, pursuant to the provisions of this notice and other contract documents. The City of Rochester, Minnesota will accept a bid bond approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and/or the United States government. The successful bidder will be required to furnish separate performance and payment bonds in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the City of Rochester, Minnesota. The work under this contract for this construction shall be started within ten (10) days after the “Construction Notice to Proceed” is issued. Work shall be completed by September 30, 2023. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $25.00 by inputting Quest project #8216673 on the website’s Project Search page. Those wishing to download the bidding documents electronically do so at their own risk for completeness of the bidding documents. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. To order a set of paper documents please call 952-941-5619. Published upon order of the City of Rochester, Minnesota. By: City Clerk, Rochester, MN (Aug. 27; Sept. 3, 2022) 95776