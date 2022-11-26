ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS GORMAN CREEK REST

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS GORMAN CREEK RESTORATION PROJECT, FOR THE WABASHA COUNTY SWCD WABASHA COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that bids for the construction of Gorman Creek Restoration Project will be received on-line through QuestCDN vBid™ until December 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. local time. Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, representatives of the Wabasha County SWCD will publicly view bids at an online bid opening meeting. Those interested in viewing the bid opening are welcome to join the meeting in person at 611 Broadway Ave., Suite 10, Wabasha, MN 55981. The as-read on-line bid results will be available at Highway Project Ads or www.QuestCDN.com #8344558 following the bid opening. The Project includes the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities: Realignment and habitat improvement on approximately 3,776 ft of stream channel and floodplain including, site grading, installation of toe wood, installation of in-stream riffle structures, and seeding. 23,891 C.Y. COMMON EXCAVATION INCLUDING OFFSITE DISPOSAL FOR 22,781 C.Y., 4542 C.Y. COMMON FILL, 194 TREES SELECTIVELY CLEARED AND HARVESTED, 30 3’ BY 1.5’ ROCKS, INSTALLATION OF 112 TOE WOOD ROOTWADS, 104 C.Y. CLASS III ROCK, 24 C.Y 3/4” GRAVEL, 72 3’ DIAMETER ROCKS, 250 C.Y. CLASS II ANGULAR ROCK, 130 C.Y. B1b MATERIAL, 5 C.Y. CLASS I ROCK, 50 S.Y.GEOTEX 801, 125 C.Y. D50 GRAVEL, 13.88 ACRES SEEDING, 3 YEARS EXTENDED VEGETATION MANAGEMENT. The provisions of MINN STAT. 16C 285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids of the Wabasha County SWCD shall comply with the provisions of the statute. Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at www.questcdn.com. The website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the website www.quest.cdn.com. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any obtained from other sources. Bids will only be accepted via the electronic bidding service through QuestCDN. A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on December 8th from 10 a.m. to noon at the project site. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required. The SWCD Board of Managers reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any bids received without explanation. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. DATED: November 23, 2022 BY THE ORDER OF THE WABASHA SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT, s/s Terri Peters, District Manager Wabasha County SWCD (Nov. 26, 2022) 125791