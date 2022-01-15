ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of Melrose, Minnesota, at the Melrose City Center, 225 1st St. NE, Melrose, MN 56352, until 9a.m. on the 10th day of February 2022, for underground replacement and new installation, directional boring and underground installation, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The general nature of the work on which bids will be received consists of Directional boring, installation of conduit and risers, installation of secondary and primary pedestals. This also includes the installation of Owner-furnished materials Contractors desiring a copy of the project documents for individual use may obtain them by contacting Roger Avelsgard at (320)256-4278 or Patti Haase at (320)256-4278. All quotes shall be made on proposal forms furnished Melrose Public Utilities Payment to the Contractor will be made on the basis of ninety five percent (95%) upon certification of work completed; five percent (5%) thirty-one (31) days after final completion and acceptance. Melrose Public Utilities reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date proposals are received and no proposal may be withdrawn during this period. Melrose Public Utilities also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of Melrose Public Utilities. Dated this 12th day of January, 2022. MELROSE PUBLIC UTILITIES By /s/ Patti Haase City Clerk (Jan. 15, 2022) 23354