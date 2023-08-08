ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by the General Manager of Sauk Centre Public Utilities, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, at the Utility Offices at 101 Main Street South, Sauk Centre, MN 56378 before 1:30 PM, September 6, 2023, for Furnishing 69 / 12.47 kV Power Transformer, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. One (1) 10/12.5 MVA @55°C, 11.2/14.0 MVA @65°C, ONAN/ONAF, power transformer, 69 kV Delta to 12.47 GRDY/7.2 kV with LTC and accessories. The above equipment shall be in accordance with the specifications and proposed form of contract now on file in the office of the Sauk Centre Public Utilities, Minnesota, by this reference made a part hereof as though fully set out and incorporated herein. Each bid shall be made on bid form furnished by the Engineer and shall be accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified check or bid bond, made payable to the Sauk Centre Public Utilities, in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the bid, which security becomes the property of Sauk Centre Public Utilities in the event the successful bidder fails to enter into a contract and post satisfactory performance and payment bonds. Suppliers desiring a copy of the project documents for individual use may obtain them from www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $22 by inputting Quest project #8623813 website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of the proposal forms and specifications for individual use may be obtained from the office of the Engineer, DGR Engineering, 1302 South Union Street, P.O. Box 511, Rock Rapids, IA 51246, telephone 712-472-2531, Fax 712-472-2710, e-mail dgr@dgr.com, upon payment of $75.00, none of which is refundable. Upon shipment of the complete equipment, the Supplier shall submit to the Owner a detailed statement of the equipment shipped and installed. The Owner shall, within thirty (30) days after delivery receipt of the material and associated invoice, pay the Supplier ninety-five percent (95%) of the contract price of the material. The Owner shall within thirty (30) days after final completion, field assembly, testing, required test reports, record drawings, final documentation and certification by Engineer, pay the Supplier the remaining five percent (5%) of the contract price. All materials shall be delivered per the dates set in the Specifications. If the bidder is unable to meet this delivery date, the next available date should be listed on the bid form and the Owner will take that into consideration. The required field work and testing shall be completed within two weeks after the autotransformer is delivered. Sauk Centre Public Utilities reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date proposals are received and no proposal may be withdrawn during this period. The Sauk Centre Public Utilities also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of Sauk Centre Public Utilities. Dated this 2nd day of August, 2023. SAUK CENTRE PUBLIC UTILTIES SAUK CENTRE, MINNESOTA By /s/ Debbie Boyer General Manager (Aug. 8, 2023) 247590