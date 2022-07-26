ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of Melrose, Minnesota, at the Melrose City Center, 225 1st St. NE, Melrose, MN 56352, until 11a.m. on the 17th day of August 2022, for single and three phase transformers, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The general nature of the Bid is (6) 3 phase of various sizes, and 36 single of various sizes of transformers. Suppliers desiring a copy of the documents for individual use may obtain them by contacting Roger Avelsgard at (320)256-4278 or Patti Haase at (320)256-4278. All quotes shall be made on proposal forms furnished Melrose Public Utilities Melrose Public Utilities reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date proposals are received and no proposal may be withdrawn during this period. Melrose Public Utilities also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of Melrose Public Utilities. Dated this 20 day of July, 2022. MELROSE PUBLIC UTILITIES By /s/ Patti Haase City Clerk (July 26, 2022) 84286